Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Fifty Fifty FF-43 Lucky Draw Result Soon, First Prize 1 Crore

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 29-03-2023: The Kerala state lottery office will post the Fifty Fifty FF-43 Lottery lucky draw results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. The full list of winning digits is provided below; scroll down to see it.

  • The Kerala state lottery office will announce the Fifty Fifty Lottery No. FF-43 Lucky Draw Results on March 29.
  • This routine event is organised by government officials and begins at 2:55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • The top reward winner will receive an impressive sum of Rs 1 crore, while the runner-up will receive Rs 10 lakh.

LIVE Blog

LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery office will announce the Fifty Fifty Lottery No. FF-43 Lucky Draw Results on March 29. This routine event is organised by government officials and begins at 2:55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The top reward winner will receive an impressive sum of Rs 1 crore, while the runner-up will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third-place finisher will receive Rs 5000. It is essential for players to understand that impartial judges closely watch the Kerala Lottery game. Examine the full list of winning digits that is given below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-43 LOTTERY:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100: TO BE ANNOUNCED

It is recommended that prize winners cross-check their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and turn in their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving them. Next Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-44 Draw on 05-04-2023

29 March 2023
12:37 PM

Fifty Fifty FF-43 Result Today: First Prize 1 Crore

One of the seven monthly lotteries is called Fifty Fifty. Every Wednesday at 3 PM, a lottery drawing for the 50/50 prize is conducted. Every lottery has an alphabetical code, and the code for the Fifty Fifty lotto is "FF," which also includes the draw number. Only 50 rupees were spent on the 50/50 draw. (included GST). The Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes the lottery in 12 series, though the specifics of each series may change. Every week, 70 lakh passes were released for sale. The first-place recipient received one billion rupees.

12:35 PM

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-43 Result Today Soon: Check Full List Of Winners

Kerala draw Result for March 29, 2023 is FF-43, the Fifty Fifty draw. Kerala lotto results will be released on March 29, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Today, March 29, 2023, at precisely 3 p.m., the Kerala Lottery Department conducted the draw of the FF 43 Fifty-Fifty lottery in the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

