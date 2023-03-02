Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Karunya Plus KN-459 Lucky Draw Soon, First Prize Rs 80 Lakh
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 02-03-2023: On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Karunya Plus KN-459 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Karunya Plus KN 459 result of the Karunya Plus Lottery here. Tonight at 3 pm, all Karunya Plus KN 459 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. View the results and look over the complete list of winning digits for the Karunya Plus KN 459 Lotto provided below.
Today's draw for the Karunya Plus KN 459 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 2, 2023, will be released soon. Karunya Plus KN 459 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Thursday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Karunya Plus lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 02-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KN-459 outcomes from March 2, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus Results live today.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN 459 LOTTERY
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results Today: How To Claim Prize Money?
Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-354. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.
Kerala Lottery Results 2023 Today: Follow These Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
