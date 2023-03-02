topStoriesenglish2578860
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Karunya Plus KN-459 Lucky Draw Soon, First Prize Rs 80 Lakh

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 02-03-2023: On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Karunya Plus KN-459 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Karunya Plus KN 459 result of the Karunya Plus Lottery here. Tonight at 3 pm, all Karunya Plus KN 459 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. View the results and look over the complete list of winning digits for the Karunya Plus KN 459 Lotto provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:15 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Karunya Plus KN-459 Lucky Draw Soon, First Prize Rs 80 Lakh
LIVE Blog

Today's draw for the Karunya Plus KN 459 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 2, 2023, will be released soon. Karunya Plus KN 459 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Thursday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Karunya Plus lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 02-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KN-459 outcomes from March 2, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN 459 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Ne Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Ne Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Ne Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Ne Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Ne Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Ne Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Ne Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Ne Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

02 March 2023
10:39 AM

Kerala Lottery Results Today: How To Claim Prize Money?

Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-354. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.

10:37 AM

Kerala Lottery Results 2023 Today: Follow These Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

Kerala lotteryKerala lottery results todayKerala lottery resultkerala lottery ticket resultKerala Lottery WinnerKerala Lottery Winner Newskerala lottery result winwinwww.kerala lottery result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985