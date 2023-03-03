topStoriesenglish2579429
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Nirmal NR.318 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full List Of Winners Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 03-03-2023: On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Nirmal.318 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Nirmal NR.318 result of the Nirmal Lottery here. Today at 3 pm, all Nirmal NR.318 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. View the results and look over the complete list of winning digits for the Nirmal NR.318 Lotto provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 12:28 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Nirmal NR.318 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full List Of Winners Here
LIVE Blog

Kerala: Today's draw for the Nirmal NR.318 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 3, 2023, will be released soon. Nimral NR.318 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Friday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Nirmal NR.318 lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 03-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Nirmal NR.318 outcomes from March 3, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR.318 Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Nirmal NR.318 LUCKY DRAW DETAILS

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 Lakh IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Nirmal NR.318 LUCKY DRAW DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

03 March 2023
12:24 PM

Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates: Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR 318 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Nirmal NR 318 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today. 

Kerala lotteryKerala lottery results todayKerala lottery resultkerala lottery ticket resultKerala Lottery WinnerKerala Lottery Winner Newskerala lottery result winwww.kerala lottery result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896