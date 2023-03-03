Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Nirmal NR.318 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full List Of Winners Here

Kerala: Today's draw for the Nirmal NR.318 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 3, 2023, will be released soon. Nimral NR.318 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Friday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Nirmal NR.318 lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 03-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Nirmal NR.318 outcomes from March 3, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR.318 Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Nirmal NR.318 LUCKY DRAW DETAILS

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 Lakh IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced



KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Nirmal NR.318 LUCKY DRAW DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000