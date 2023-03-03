Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Nirmal NR.318 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full List Of Winners Here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 03-03-2023: On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Nirmal.318 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Nirmal NR.318 result of the Nirmal Lottery here. Today at 3 pm, all Nirmal NR.318 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. View the results and look over the complete list of winning digits for the Nirmal NR.318 Lotto provided below.
Kerala: Today's draw for the Nirmal NR.318 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 3, 2023, will be released soon. Nimral NR.318 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Friday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Nirmal NR.318 lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 03-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Nirmal NR.318 outcomes from March 3, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR.318 Results live today.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Nirmal NR.318 LUCKY DRAW DETAILS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Nirmal NR.318 LUCKY DRAW DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates: Result Time
Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR 318 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Nirmal NR 318 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.
