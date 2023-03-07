topStoriesenglish2580821
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-355 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 07-03-2023: On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Sthree Sakthi SS-355 Lottery lucky draw results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency today at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. Scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:40 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Sthree Sakthi SS-355 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
LIVE Blog

LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: On Tuesday, March 7, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-355 Lucky Draw Results will be released by the Kerala state lottery agency. Government representatives organise this everyday event, which starts at 2.55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The impressive amount of Rs 75 lakh will be awarded to the winner of the top prize, while Rs 10 lakh will be given to the runner-up and Rs 5000 will be awarded to the third-place finisher. For the benefit of the players, it is crucial to know that independent judges carefully monitor the Kerala Lottery game. Look over the complete list of winning digits provided below.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-355 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-355 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 200
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023 

07 March 2023
12:23 PM

Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates: Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-355 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-355 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.

Kerala lotteryKerala lottery results todayKerala lottery resultkerala lottery ticket resultKerala Lottery WinnerKerala Lottery Winner Newskerala lottery result winwinwww.kerala lottery result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011