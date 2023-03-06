topStoriesenglish2580500
Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Win Win W 709 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Shortly- Check Full List Of Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 06-03-2023: On Monday, March 6, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Win Win W 709 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 709 result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Win Win W 709 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. 

Today's draw for the Win Win W 709 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 6, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 709 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 06-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from March 6, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 709 Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 709 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: PT 726145

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: PS 748241

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-459 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

06 March 2023
14:15 PM

Kerala Lottery Results Today: Here Is How You Can Claim The Prize Money

Verify the lucky draw results before they are released in the Kerala Government Gazette if you played the Win Win W 709 Lucky Draw. Within 30 days of the draw, you must go to the Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Lottery office to collect your reward money. To effectively claim the prize money, you must have your ticket with you as well as identification documentation.

14:15 PM

Kerala Lottery Results 2023 Today: Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

13:43 PM

Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates: Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Win Win W 709 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Win Win W 709 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today. 

