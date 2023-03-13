topStoriesenglish2583068
Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Win Win W 710 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 2.55 PM- Check Full List Of Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 13-03-2023: On Monday, March 13, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Win Win W 710 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 710 result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Win Win W 710 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

LIVE Blog

Today's draw for the Win Win W 710 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 13, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 710 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 13-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from March 13, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 710 Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 710 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 710 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

13 March 2023
13:59 PM

Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates: Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Win Win W 710 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Win Win W 710 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.

