Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Win Win W 713 Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 2.55 PM- Check Full List Of Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 03-04-2023: On Monday, April 03, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Win Win W 713 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 713 result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Win Win W 713 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.
Trending Photos
Today's draw for the Win Win W 713 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, April 03, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 713 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 03-04-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from April 03, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 713 Results live today.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 713 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 713 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Kerala Lottery Result April 3 Live Updates: Win Win W 713 Lucky Draw
Steps To Access The Kerala Lottery Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates Win Win W 713 Lucky Draw Today: First Prize 75 Lakhs
One of the seven monthly lotteries is called Win Win W. Every Monday at 3 PM, a lottery drawing for the Win Win W prize is conducted. Every lottery has an alphabetical code, and the code for the Win Win "W," which also includes the draw number. Only 50 rupees were spent on the Win Win draw. (included GST). The Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes the lottery in 12 series, though the specifics of each series may change. Every week, 70 lakh passes were released for sale. The first-place recipient receives 75 Lakhs.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 713 Result Today Shortly: Check Full List Of Winners
Kerala draw Result for April 03, 2023 is Win Win W 713, the Win Win draw. Kerala lotto results will be released on April 03, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Today, April 03, 2023, at precisely 3 p.m., the Kerala Lottery Department conducted the draw of the Win Win 713 lottery in the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
More Stories