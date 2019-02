SHILLONG: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. The questioning 'at a neutral place' Shillong is taking place as per the direction of the Supreme Court. The matter of his interrogation had reached the apex court after a team of CBI officials was allegedly roughed up and detained for a few hours when it went to question Kumar at his residence in Kolkata on Sunday.

Following the face-off between the CBI and the Kolkata Police, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went on a hunger strike for over 45 hours starting Sunday.

Kumar arrived in Shillong on Friday evening from Kolkata via Guwahati by road with three more West Bengal cadre IPS officers and his younger brother. He is staying at a private guest house and is not allowed to meet anyone.