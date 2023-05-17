Live Updates, Lahore | Big Army Action At Imran Khan Residence In Pakistan; Forces Claim 40 Terrorists Hiding At Zaman Park
Pakistani security forces have claimed that at least 30-40 terrorists, who attacked the residence of a senior military official in Lahore, are holed up inside former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence. In a dramatic situation, the security forces in Pakistan's Punjab province have cordoned off Imran Khan's residence, asking the terrorists to surrender. The spokesperson of the Punjab government, Amir Mir, has said that the 'miscreants who attacked Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9' will be made an example of.'
Trending Photos
Live Updates | Big Army Action At Imran Khan Residence In Pakistan: Pakistani security forces have claimed that at least 30-40 terrorists, who attacked the residence of a senior military official in Lahore, are holed up inside former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence. In a dramatic situation, the security forces in Pakistan's Punjab province have cordoned off Imran Khan's residence, asking the terrorists to surrender. The spokesperson of the Punjab government, Amir Mir, has said that the 'miscreants who attacked Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9' will be made an example of.'
Here Are Live Updates On Army Action At Imran Khan's Residence
Journalist Imran Riaz Khan Tortured: Imran Khan
In a lengthy Twitter post, the PTI chairman also claimed that "despite court orders, journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been presented in court and there are confirmed reports of torture against him". He also demanded the immediate release of "all our female leaders, workers and the female family members of our leaders and workers".
Imran Khan Condemns 'Illegal Arrest' Of PTI Leaders
Pakistan`s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday condemned the "illegal arrests and abduction" of PTI leaders, including Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar who have been incarcerated for more than a week. Qureshi and Umar were arrested on May 10, a day after Khan`s dramatic arrest from the Islamabad High Court, which prompted nationwide violent protests staged by his supporters and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers.
In a lengthy Twitter post, the PTI chairman also claimed that "despite court orders, journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been presented in court and there are confirmed reports of torture against him". He also demanded the immediate release of "all our female leaders, workers and the female family members of our leaders and workers".
Government Confirmed About Terrorists Presence: Minister
Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir as saying while addressing a press conference in Lahore. He also added that the government was aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it had credible intelligence reports. "The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," said Mir. He added that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing, Geo News reported. "PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor," said Mir, adding that the PTI chief has been targeting the military since over a year and urged the party to hand over the "terrorists".
30-40 Terrorists inside Imran Khan's residence
The Punjab government has given 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at former Prime Minister Imran Khans Zaman Park residence in Lahore to the police. "PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course," Geo News quoted provincial caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir as saying while addressing a press conference in Lahore.