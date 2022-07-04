Live Updates: Eknath Shinde govt to face floor test against Uddhav Thackeray faction today
Live News Updates: The rebel Eknath Shinde faction will have to prove the majority during a confidence vote in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday to continue being in power.
News Live Updates: Amid the ongoing Maharashtra power crisis, the newly anointed Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Government will have to prove the majority during a confidence vote in the state assembly on Monday to continue being in power. Shinde, who led the rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA alliance took oath as the new chief minister last week and elucidated that his camp has a comfortable majority to oust the Sena-NCP-Congress government. Meanwhile, in another major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, a day before the crucial trust vote of the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, the newly-appointed speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday night removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader.
On the other hand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is all set for its first cabinet to revamp. The oath-taking ceremony of the new Ministers will be held at Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday. According to ANI, a total of 5 to 6 new ministers, including a woman MLA, is likely to take oath on Monday. At present, Dr Baljit Kaur is the only woman minister in the Bhagwant Mann government.
Meanwhile, hearing on the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid case will resume in Varanasi court on Monday. “Muslim side will continue with its arguments. According to them, the case is not maintainable, but we've said that it's maintainable...Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid,” Advocate V Jain, the Hindu side's lawyer told ANI.
BJP’s two-day national executive meeting held in Hyderabad’s Telangana concluded on Sunday with PM Modi and Amit Shah’s address to party workers. The party on Sunday resolved to end "family rule" in Telangana and West Bengal and also form governments in other states which have remained out of its reach, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorting its members to learn from the mistakes of parties that were now in "terminal decline" despite ruling the country for long.
India has new Covid sub-variant of Omicron, may be alarming: Israeli expert
About 10 states in India have detected a new sub-variant of Omicron BA.2.75, which may be "alarming" in nature, according to an Israeli expert on Sunday, IANS reported. However, the Indian Health Ministry is yet to officially confirm the detection of the sub-variant in the country.
Punjab Cabinet expansion today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is all set for its first cabinet to revamp. The oath-taking ceremony of the new Ministers will be held at Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday, ANI reported.
UP man with alleged Al-Qaeda links threatens Hindu priest
A Hindu priest in Mathura received a dead threat call by a man with alleged terror links. The caller has identified himself as a member of Al Qaeda. The caller has threatened to blow up the country's Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Assam with a bomb.
The caller also said more Udaipur-like incidents will take place in India.
Kashi Dharm Parishad: Resolution to perform Saawan rituals inside Gyanvapi temple
The Kashi Dharm Parishad held a meeting on Sunday to pass several resolutions including performing special Saawan rituals inside the Gyanvapi temple. The Hindu body also demanded strict against those who make controversial and hurtful statements against Hindu deities.
The Kashi Dharma Parishad will run a nationwide campaign against jihadis who threaten to slit the throats of Hindus
By writing a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, Kashi Dharma Parishad will demand action against those who raise slogans of 'separate from head body, separated from the head body'
