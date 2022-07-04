News Live Updates: Amid the ongoing Maharashtra power crisis, the newly anointed Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Government will have to prove the majority during a confidence vote in the state assembly on Monday to continue being in power. Shinde, who led the rebellion against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA alliance took oath as the new chief minister last week and elucidated that his camp has a comfortable majority to oust the Sena-NCP-Congress government. Meanwhile, in another major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, a day before the crucial trust vote of the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, the newly-appointed speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday night removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is all set for its first cabinet to revamp. The oath-taking ceremony of the new Ministers will be held at Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday. According to ANI, a total of 5 to 6 new ministers, including a woman MLA, is likely to take oath on Monday. At present, Dr Baljit Kaur is the only woman minister in the Bhagwant Mann government.

Meanwhile, hearing on the controversial Gyanvapi Masjid case will resume in Varanasi court on Monday. “Muslim side will continue with its arguments. According to them, the case is not maintainable, but we've said that it's maintainable...Our demand to grant worship there is legally valid,” Advocate V Jain, the Hindu side's lawyer told ANI.

BJP’s two-day national executive meeting held in Hyderabad’s Telangana concluded on Sunday with PM Modi and Amit Shah’s address to party workers. The party on Sunday resolved to end "family rule" in Telangana and West Bengal and also form governments in other states which have remained out of its reach, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorting its members to learn from the mistakes of parties that were now in "terminal decline" despite ruling the country for long.