Live Updates | Assembly Elections 2024: MVA, Mahayuti Battle For Power With Top Leaders Rallying Today

Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set for Assembly elections in November, with Maharashtra voting in a single phase on November 20, and Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Vote counting for both states is scheduled for November 23. As campaigning intensifies, Maharashtra's political landscape is marked by a fierce contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, BJP, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Congress.

Key BJP figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, are leading the Mahayuti's campaign with rallies across the state. Modi is set to address crowds in Chimur, Solapur, and Pune, while Amit Shah will rally support in North Mumbai.

On the MVA side, Rahul Gandhi is actively canvassing, with rallies in Buldhana and Gondia districts, supporting Congress candidates and MVA allies. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will join the campaign with multiple events across Maharashtra, aiming to strengthen MVA’s position before the November 20 polls.

Campaigning concluded on Monday for the first phase of Jharkhand's Assembly elections, set to take place on November 13. Voters in 43 constituencies will decide the fate of 683 candidates, including prominent leaders like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and six sitting cabinet ministers from Hemant Soren's government. Among the seats, 17 are general, six are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 20 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).