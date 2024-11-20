Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates:NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule Casts Vote In Baramati
Maharashtra and Jharkhand vote in assembly elections today, with by-polls across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.
Trending Photos
Assembly Elections Live: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are all set for polls on Wednesday, November 20. Maharashtra, the richest state in India, is voting in a single phase for all 288 members of the legislative assembly today, while, in Jharkhand, polling is being held for the remaining 38 seats, as voting for 43 assembly constituencies took place on November 13 which recorded a 64.86 per cent voter turnout. The political parties and their candidates are holding their breath hoping to get a favourable outcome. Both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, are set to witness a tough and fierce contest between the BJP-led NDA (Mahayuti in Maharashtra) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc (Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra).
Along with assembly polls in these two states, by-polls for 15 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand are also scheduled to be held on Wednesday, as per the ECI.
Polling for all the seats is scheduled to begin at 7 am in all the polling stations and counting for all the votes is going to take place on November 23.
Stay Tuned To Zee News English For Live Updates On Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule Casts Vote In Baramati
NCP-SP's Supriya Sule cast his vote today for the Maharashtra Assembly Polls in Baramati. She interacted with the media and talked about the allegations against her and Nana Patole and said, "I have filed a defamation case and a criminal case. I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false."
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Babulal Marandi Casts His Vote At Polling Booth In Giridi
After casting a vote for the Jharkhand assembly elections, BJP President Babulal Marandi said, "Everyone should exercise their franchise. This is a festival of democracy and we get this opportunity to vote for the development of the state once in 5 years. The main issues are infiltration and unemployment. CM Soren has betrayed the youth. We have appealed to the youth to support the NDA this time..."
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Sachin Tendulkar Reaches To Cast His Vote
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife and daughter cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Akshay Kumar Shows Inked Finger After Voting
Actor Akshay Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the Maharashtra assembly elections, he said, "The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. I want everyone to come out and cast their votes..."
#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024
He says "The arrangements here are very good as I can see that arrangements for senior citizens are very good and cleanliness has been maintained. I want… pic.twitter.com/QXpmDuBKJ7
— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Says Mahayuti MLAs Will Decide CM After Meeting
On the CM face, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar said, "We will have a meeting with all the elected MLAs of Mahayuti and then we will decide who will be the Chief Minister."
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections Live: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Appeals To Vote For Nation's Future
On Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections and UP by-elections, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "I appeal to the voters of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to come out of their house and cast votes for the bright future of the country, identity of the country..."
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: PM Modi Urges Voters To Participate In Polling
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Maharashtra to participate in the polls with full enthusiasm and enhance the splendour of the festival of democracy.
In a post on X, he said, "Voting is going on today for all the constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. I urge all the voters of the state to participate enthusiastically in this process and add beauty to this festival of democracy. On this occasion I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come forward and vote in large numbers."
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: People Queue Up Outside Polling Booth In Dumka
Voters lined up outside a polling booth in Dumka, waiting to cast their ballots for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 'Mahayuti Is Going To Form The Government...,' Says Ajit Pawar
After casting a vote for assembly elections, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar said, "Mahayuti is going to form the government here..."
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: RSS Chief Urges Citizens To Vote
After casting a vote for assembly elections, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "In a democracy, voting is a citizen's duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote. Everyone should vote..."
Assembly Elections 2024: Voting Begins In Maharashtra And Jharkhand
Voting for Maharashtra Elections 2024 and the second and final phase of Jharkhand Elections 2024 has begun. In Jharkhand, polling is underway for the remaining 38 of the 81 seats, while in Maharashtra, voting is taking place across all 288 assembly constituencies.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Shiv Sena Candidate visits Shri Mumbadevi Temple
As polls are likely to begin in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC visited the Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Mock Polling Underway At Amravati Constituency
Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in the Amravati Assembly constituency of Maharashtra.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.