Assembly Election 2024 Live Updates:NCP-SP Leader Supriya Sule Casts Vote In Baramati

Assembly Elections Live: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are all set for polls on Wednesday, November 20. Maharashtra, the richest state in India, is voting in a single phase for all 288 members of the legislative assembly today, while, in Jharkhand, polling is being held for the remaining 38 seats, as voting for 43 assembly constituencies took place on November 13 which recorded a 64.86 per cent voter turnout. The political parties and their candidates are holding their breath hoping to get a favourable outcome. Both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, are set to witness a tough and fierce contest between the BJP-led NDA (Mahayuti in Maharashtra) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc (Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra).

Along with assembly polls in these two states, by-polls for 15 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand are also scheduled to be held on Wednesday, as per the ECI.

Polling for all the seats is scheduled to begin at 7 am in all the polling stations and counting for all the votes is going to take place on November 23.