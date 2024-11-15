Advertisement
JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Live Update| 'Maharashtra Secured 52% National Investment Under BJP': Fadnavis Slams Oppn

The next date of polling is scheduled for October 20, with vote counting set to take place on October 20.

Assembly Elections 2024: As polls begin in Jharkhand, the first phase of voting, held on Wednesday, October 13, saw a strong turnout of 64.86% across 43 assembly constituencies by 5 pm, surpassing the 63.9% turnout recorded in the 2019 elections. The second phase of polling is scheduled for October 20, with vote counting set to take place on October 23.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Maharashtra is also set to hold assembly elections on October 20, with counting for all the polls scheduled for October 23. Both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and the Mahayuti alliance are competing in the elections.

15 November 2024
13:00 IST

Assembly Elections Live| 'Maharashtra Secured 52% National Investment Under BJP': Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday refuted the opposition's allegation of the Maharashtra losing projects to Gujarat and said that his state under the BJP leadership has secured 52 per cent of the total investment in the country.

 

