Live Updates | Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: Satyajit Tambe Leading with 21K Votes from Nashik after Third Round of Counting- Check Latest Updates Here
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 Live: The BJP had fielded Ranjit Patil from the Amravati graduates' seat and Nagorao Ganar, Dyaneshwar Mhatre and Kiran Patil from Nagpur, Konkan and Aurangabad teachers constituencies, scroll down for latest updates
Trending Photos
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 Live: The counting of votes for elections to five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council began at 8 am on Thursday, an official said. On Monday, elections were held to fill the five Council seats that would become vacant on February 7—three of which are held by teachers and two by graduates. The Nashik division graduates seat saw the lowest turnout, at 49.28%, while the Konkan teachers constituency saw the greatest turnout, at 91.02 percent. The voter participation in the Aurangabad and Nagpur teachers' seats was 86% and 86.23 percent, respectively, whereas it was only 49.67 percent in the Amravati division graduates' constituency.
The contest for biennial elections to the Upper House of the state legislature was primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) combine and candidates backed by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Maharashtra MLC Elcetion Results 2023
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Nashik Graduate Counting
Third round total votes 84000
Total votes received at the end of the third round
Valid votes - 75622
Satyajit Tambe - 45607
Shubhangi Patil - 24927
Invalid votes - 8378
Maharashtra MLC Elections 2023: Third-Round Total
Third round total votes 84000
Total votes received at the end of the third round
- Valid votes - 75622
- Satyajit Tambe - 45607
- Shubhangi Patil - 24927
- Invalid votes - 8378.
Maharashtra MLC Election 2023: Nashik graduate polls
Second round ends with Satyajit Tambe leading with 31009.
Maharashtra MLC Election 2023: Sudhakar Advale
Sudhakar Advale of Maviya has been proclaimed the winner of the Nagpur division's teacher's constituency. 1409 votes were invalid out of a total of 34 thousand 360 total votes. Sudhakar Adbale received 16,700 votes, while Nago Ganar of the BJP received 8,211 votes. Sudhakar Adbale received 16700 votes, exceeding the quota of 16477 votes. As a result, he received the most first-choice votes.
Maharashtra MLC Elections 2023: Nagpur Constituency
The Nagpur teacher constituency election was won by the Congress candidate. N. Go. Ganar, who was supported by the BJP, was defeated in this election, while Sudhakar Adbale, the candidate of the Congress, was victorious.
Maharashtra MLC Elections Live: Sudhakar Advale wins Nagpur Division
Sudhakar Advale of Maviya has been declared the winner in the teacher's constituency in the Nagpur division. Out of total of 34 thousand 360 votes, 1409 votes were invalid. Sudhakar Adbale got 16,700 votes, while BJP's Nago Ganar got 8,211 votes. Sudhakar Adbale got 16700 votes against the quota of 16477 votes.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results Live Updates: Satyajit Tambe Leads
Satyajit Tambe's lead in the first round of counting of votes for Nashik Graduate Constituency
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023: MVA vs BJP
MVA's Sudhakar Adbole Defeats BJP's Nago Ganar by more than 7K votes. Only 6K votes for Ganar.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Sudhakar Adbale is Leading by 5K Votes in Nagpur
Vidharbha Madhyamik Teacher Sangh and Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Sudhakar Adbale is leading by more than five thousand votes. So far Sudhakar Adbale has got around 10 thousand votes in 18 out of 28 tables. BJP's Nago Ganar is at second position and Shiksha Bharati's Rajendra Zade is at third.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates
Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Dheeraj Lingade is leading in the first round of Amravati division. Sitting MLA and BJP candidate Ranjit Patil trailing behind. The result of the first round is likely to be available by 3 pm.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP vs MVA
The contest for biennial elections to the Upper House of the state legislature was primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) combine and candidates backed by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: List of candidates
Shubhangi Patil (independent) in the Nashik graduates constituency
Balaram Patil (independent) in the Konkan teachers seat
Vikram Kale (NCP) in the Aurangabad teachers seat
Sudhakar Adbale (independent) in the Nagpur teachers constituency
Dhiraj Lingade (Congress) in the Amravati graduates seat
BJP fielded Ranjit Patil from the Amravati graduates' seat and Nagorao Ganar, Dyaneshwar Mhatre and Kiran Patil from Nagpur, Konkan and Aurangabad teachers constituencies, respectively.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results Live Updates: MVA Leading in Aurangabad, BJP Trailing
MVA candidate Vikram Kale is leading in Aurangabad and it is to be seen that BJP's Kiran Patil is lagging behind. On the one hand, while BJP registered its first victory with a large majority in Konkan.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results Live Updates: BJP candidate leading in Konkan
BJP candidate Dnyaneshwar Mhatre is leading in Konkan in the counting of votes for teacher-graduate constituency election.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates
Vikram Kale of the NCP and Kiran Patil, who is backed by the BJP, are trailing in the election for the Marathwada Teachers' Constituency. According to early trends, the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Vikram Kale and the BJP's endorsed candidate Kiran Patil are in last place in the Marathwada Teachers' Constituency Election Result 2023. Independent candidate Suryakant Vishwasrao is in the lead.
MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Konkan recorded highest voter turnout 91.02 percent
Voting took place on Monday for five seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council. Voting was held for two graduate constituencies in Amravati and Nashik and for three teacher's constituencies in Aurangabad, Nagpur and Konkan divisions. Konkan recorded the highest voter count at 91.02 percent.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results Live Updates
There is a lot of curiosity about what will happen in the Nashik graduate constituency election. It is to be seen that independent candidate Shubhangi Patil, supported by the Thackeray group, or Satyajit Tambe, who rebelled from the Congress, will win here.
More Stories