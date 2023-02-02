Live Updates | Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: Satyajit Tambe Leading with 21K Votes from Nashik after Third Round of Counting- Check Latest Updates Here

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 Live: The counting of votes for elections to five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council began at 8 am on Thursday, an official said. On Monday, elections were held to fill the five Council seats that would become vacant on February 7—three of which are held by teachers and two by graduates. The Nashik division graduates seat saw the lowest turnout, at 49.28%, while the Konkan teachers constituency saw the greatest turnout, at 91.02 percent. The voter participation in the Aurangabad and Nagpur teachers' seats was 86% and 86.23 percent, respectively, whereas it was only 49.67 percent in the Amravati division graduates' constituency.

The contest for biennial elections to the Upper House of the state legislature was primarily between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) combine and candidates backed by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).