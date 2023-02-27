LIVE Updates: Voting Underway For Jharkhand's Ramgarh Bypoll; 18 Candidates In Fray

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will hold nationwide protests on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal's party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party`s Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital. It is believed that the party will also hold protests in Gujarat`s Gandhinagar, Haryana`s Rohtak, Noida, etc. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Among other developments, voting will be held in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland for the assembly elections, where around 552 candidates are in the fray. In Meghalaya, there are 60 assembly seats, but polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh, while in Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Shivamogga airport later today. The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, and connectivity and enhance tourism, said PM Modi ahead of the inauguration. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.