LIVE Updates: Voting Underway For Jharkhand's Ramgarh Bypoll; 18 Candidates In Fray

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will hold nationwide protests on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case.
Arvind Kejriwal's party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party`s Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital. It is believed that the party will also hold protests in Gujarat`s Gandhinagar, Haryana`s Rohtak, Noida, etc. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy case.
Voting will be held in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland for the assembly elections, where around 552 candidates are in the fray. In Meghalaya, there are 60 assembly seats, but polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh, while in Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates contesting in 59 out of a total of 60 seats as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Shivamogga airport later today. The airport in Shivamogga will boost commerce, and connectivity and enhance tourism, said PM Modi ahead of the inauguration. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility of Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.
Voting for the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security. Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest will be mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll.
"Manish Sisodia used to say that if you build a school, there will be no need to build a jail. But they have sent the person who built the school to jail," Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Delhi DyCM's arrest.
The coronavirus pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, the US Department of Energy now says according to media, although the White House maintained Sunday that American intelligence remained divided on the issue.
Meghalaya will witness a multi-cornered contest, where besides the Congress, BJP and Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party), and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress are in the fray.
Meghalaya will witness a multi-cornered contest, where besides the Congress, BJP and Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party), and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress are in the fray.
Arvind Kejriwal's party will stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party`s Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital. It is believed that the party will also hold protests in Gujarat`s Gandhinagar, Haryana`s Rohtak, Noida, etc. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy case.
Aam Aadmi Party will hold protests across the country against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. AAP`s national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that they will protest across the country on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Pathak on Sunday said, "The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case.
