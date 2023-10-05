LIVE UPDATES | Meghalaya Sambad Lottery Result 05-10-2023: Thursday Singham Lucky Draw Result SHORTLY At 7.35 PM - Complete Winners List

The result of Meghalaya Singham Thursday lottery will be announced today, at 7:35 pm. The pool prize of the lottery contains Rs 1.4 crore, though there are many terms and conditions applied.

Here's The Result Of Thursday Singham Lottery Draw:

To Be Soon

Here's a breakdown of the prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs. 2,00,000 (Total Winners: 52)

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 (Total Winners: 520)

3rd Prize: Rs. 500 (Total Winners: 1,040)

4th Prize: Rs. 250 (Total Winners: 5,200)

5th Prize: Rs. 125 (Total Winners: 62,400)

The total prize money distributed for this lottery is:

Total Winner's Prize Pool: Rs. 1,04,00,000

Total Agent Prize Pool: Rs. 2,60,000

Draw Schedule The Meghalaya State Lottery conducts daily draws, each with its own unique name.

Here's the schedule for the draws:

SINGHA MONDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Monday)

SINGHA TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Tuesday)

SINGHA WEDNESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Wednesday)

SINGHA THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Thursday)

SINGHA FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Friday)

SINGHA SATURDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Saturday)

SINGHA SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Sunday)

Each day's draws commence at 7:35 PM, and the cost per entry is Rs. 10 for all these draws.

NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.