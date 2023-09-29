LIVE UPDATES | Meghalaya Sambad Lottery Result 29-09-2023 LIVE: Friday Singham Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 7.35 PM - Complete Winners

New Delhi: The Meghalaya State Lottery gives you the chance to win up to Rs. 2 lakh every day of the week, once every day. The Future Daily Lottery holds daily morning, day, and evening draws with thousands of dollars in prizes.

Prize Structure The Meghalaya State Lottery offers various prizes for its participants.

Here's a breakdown of the prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs. 2,00,000 (Total Winners: 52)

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 (Total Winners: 520)

3rd Prize: Rs. 500 (Total Winners: 1,040)

4th Prize: Rs. 250 (Total Winners: 5,200)

5th Prize: Rs. 125 (Total Winners: 62,400)

The total prize money distributed for this lottery is:

Total Winner's Prize Pool: Rs. 1,04,00,000

Total Agent Prize Pool: Rs. 2,60,000

Draw Schedule The Meghalaya State Lottery conducts daily draws, each with its own unique name.

Here's the schedule for the draws:

SINGHA MONDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Monday)

SINGHA TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Tuesday)

SINGHA WEDNESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Wednesday)

SINGHA THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Thursday)

SINGHA FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Friday)

SINGHA SATURDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Saturday)

SINGHA SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY (Draw Day: Sunday)

Each day's draws commence at 7:35 PM, and the cost per entry is Rs. 10 for all these draws.

Rules for Meghalaya State Lottery

The Meghalaya State Lottery is organized by the Government of Meghalaya, delegated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and is covered under item 40 of the Union list of the 7th Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The prize structure includes various categories, offering different prize amounts to winners and agents.

For more information and to check the latest winning numbers, you can visit the official Meghalaya State Lottery website at MeghalayaStateLottery.com.

NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway