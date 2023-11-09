Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM And Winner List 09-11-2023 To Announce Soon LIVE Updates: Dear Mahanadi Rs 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Out At 1, Check Full List here
Nagaland Lottery Result and Winners List Today (Thursday) 09-11-2023 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR Mahanadi MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT at 8 PM will be declared today i.e Thursday, November 09, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check Winners List.
Thirteen nations in India have licensed lotteries. West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are the states that make up these legal states.
(NOTE: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addicting. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Zee News makes no effort to advertise the lottery.)
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Live Updates Today: Draw To Be Out At 1
On a daily basis, the lottery department declares Nagaland State Lottery Department results. Each day, the draw result was declared three times i.e. Morning, Evening, and Afternoon.
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today | Live: Draw Timing
Today, Nagaland's lottery department will declare the results of Dear Mahanadi at 1 P.m., Dear Lake Evening at 6 p.m., and Dear Sandpiper Night at 8 p.m. The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Result | Live Updates: About
Nagaland State Lottery declares its results on a daily basis. On per day, the lottery department announces results three times, the first draw result at 1 PM, 2nd at 6 PM, and the 3rd one at 8 PM. Stay connected with us to get results of all these lotteries.