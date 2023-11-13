trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687432
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 13-11-2023 LIVE UPDATES: Dear Dwarka Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT TODAY, Check Full List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Monday 13-11-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, November 13, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.  First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Nov 13, 2023
Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 13-11-2023 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 13.11.2023 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 13-11-2023 Monday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result November 13-11-2023

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

13 November 2023
00:29 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 13-11-2023 Live: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

