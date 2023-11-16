Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM And Winner List 16-11-2023 To DECLARE LIVE Updates: DEAR Mahanadi Morning Rs 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers, Check Full List here
Today (Tuesday), November 16, 2023, Nagaland Lottery Result and Winners List Live Updates: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR MAHANADI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Tuesday, November 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Check the updated result here. Scroll down to view the Winners List.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Today's, Thursday Result 16-11-2023 Live: Every day, Nagaland State Lottery enthusiasts eagerly await the latest results of the "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING," "DEAR LAKE EVENING," and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" lotteries, scheduled for release at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, respectively. Stay updated with the most recent winning numbers as they unfold on Zee News English. Thirteen Indian states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam, have authorized lotteries. Each of these legal states offers participants a chance to win a remarkable one crore rupees in the daily lottery draws, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.
DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result:
DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result:
DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Dear Mahanadi Lottery ResultsToday 16-11-2023 | Live: Tax Deduction
According to Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, in the context of Nagaland Sambad State Lottery held on 16-11-2023, winners receiving prize money exceeding Rs 10,000 will be subject to mandatory deduction of TDS at a rate of 30 percent, provided the winner is a Resident. Additionally, if a surcharge is applicable, it will be levied at a rate of 30 percent. In the case of Non-Residents, a 4 percent Educational Cess will also be deducted from the prize amount. This taxation structure ensures compliance with income tax regulations, facilitating the withholding of the prescribed percentages for both Residents and Non-Residents, depending on the specific circumstances of the lottery winner.
Live Updates | Nagaland Lottery Result Today 16.11.2023: Dear Mahanadi
Welcome to the live blog of Zee News English on the draw results of Nagaland Dear Mahanadi 1 PM result. Please visit regularly to get the latest and live updates of the blog.