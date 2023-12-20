trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700510
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 20-12-2023 (DECLARED) LIVE: Dear Indus Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 20-12-2023 (OUT) LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 01:06 PM IST|Source:
Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 20-12-2023 Wednesday Live: The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws are consistently provided here on a daily basis. Stay updated with the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and receive timely draw results on Zee News English. In India, a total of 13 states permit legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Today's results for Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING" lottery at 1 PM, "DEAR HILL EVENING" lottery at 6 PM, and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" lottery at 8 PM will be announced. The first prize for each of these lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday (20th December 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday 20.12.2023 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 20-12-2023 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result December 20-12-2023

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

20 December 2023
12:59 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 20.12.2023 LIVE: Dear INDUS 1 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

12:51 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery TODAY 20.12.2023 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000? 

As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident)

12:48 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 20.12.2023 Live: Today's Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

12:43 PM

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20-12-2023 Live: Dear Indus 1 PM Lucky Draw Shortly

Nagaland state lottery sambad result for Dear Indus lucky draw will be out in less than 16 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list. 

11:31 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday UPDATES: Prize Money 

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1200
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

11:30 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 20.12.2023 Live: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

11:03 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 20-12-2023 Updates: Here Is How To Claim Dear Indus Prize Money 

Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.

09:54 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 20-12-2023 Updates: Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

09:51 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 20-12-2023 Live: History

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

01:40 AM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Wednesday Live: Prize Winners Tax Rule

As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

01:38 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 20.12.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 20.12.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

01:35 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 20.12.2023 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

20:18 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Goose 8 PM Draw First Prize

- 1 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No.

- 44E 36781

20:17 PM

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Goose 8 PM Draw Complete Winners List

20:13 PM

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 19-11-2023 LIVE: Dear Goose 8 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

19:30 PM

Nagaland Lottery Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Goose 8 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw Shortly

Nagaland state lottery sambad result for Tuesday Dear Goose will be out in less than 28 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list.  

19:26 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 Live: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money

Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.

18:23 PM

Nagaland Lottery Result 19-12-2023 LIVE: Dear Wave 6 PM Draw First Prize

- 1 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No.

- 95K 26371

18:15 PM

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 19-12-2023 LIVE: Dear Wave 6 PM Draw Complete Winners List

18:04 PM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Tuesday Live: Prize Winners Tax Rule

As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

18:03 PM

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Wave 6 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

17:44 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 19.12.2023 Live Updates: All Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

17:37 PM

Nagaland Lottery Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Wave 6 PM Draw Shortly

Nagaland state lottery result for Dear Wave lucky draw will be out in less than 22 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list.

16:45 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 19.12.2023 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-394 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners

7th Prize Rs.200/-

0592  0865  1720  1933  1948  2414  2647  3004  3167  3320  3334  3527  3975  4038  4177  4706  5089  5095  5435  5598  5631  5735  6297  6476  6577  6646  6650  6833  7589  7843  7916  8136  8280  8492  8516  8698  8922  8990  9308  9330  9398  9416  9588  9616  9704
 

16:43 PM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result UPDATES: All Lucky Draw Winners List Here

Nagaland state lottery result live updates will be shared here. Once the winners are announced, this blog will share the numbers of tickets and the prize won. Candidates are advised to keep following the Zee News Live blog for latest updates.

16:42 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 19-12-2023 LIVE: Prize Money 

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1200
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

15:23 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19-12-2023 Live: History

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

15:17 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-12-2023 Live: Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

14:35 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Goose Result 19.12.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Goose and Draw Date: 19.12.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

14:34 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 19.12.2023 Live: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

13:47 PM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 19-12-2023 LIVE: All Lucky Draw Winners List Here

Nagaland state lottery result live updates will be shared here. Once the winners are announced, this blog will share the numbers of tickets and the prize won. Candidates are advised to keep following the Zee News Live blog for latest updates.

13:44 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19 Dec 2023 Live: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money

Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.

13:25 PM

Nagaland Lottery Result 19-12-2023 TODAY LIVE: Dear Godavari 1 PM Lucky Draw First Prize

- 1 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No.

- 68G 73237

13:23 PM

Nagaland Lottery Result 19-12-2023 LIVE: Dear Godavari 1 PM Lucky Draw Complete Winners List

13:00 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery TODAY 19.12.2023 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000? 

As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident)

12:57 PM

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Godavari 1 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

12:45 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 19.12.2023 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

12:25 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 19-12-2023 LIVE: Today's Lucky Draw Details

The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Godavari Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Wave, Nagaland Sambad Dear Goose, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.

12:22 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Godavari 1 PM Lucky Draw Shortly

Nagaland state lottery sambad result for Dear Godavari lucky draw will be out in less than 40 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list

11:51 AM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 19.12.2023 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000? 

As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident)

11:48 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-12-2023 UPDATES: Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

11:11 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19 Dec 2023 Live: History

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

11:08 AM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 19.12.2023 Live: Tuesday Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

10:36 AM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result UPDATES: All Lucky Draw Winners List Here

Nagaland state lottery result live updates will be shared here. Once the winners are announced, this blog will share the numbers of tickets and the prize won. Candidates are advised to keep following the Zee News Live blog for latest updates.

10:34 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 19-12-2023 LIVE: Prize Money 

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1200
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

09:18 AM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 19.12.2023 Live: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money

Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.

09:16 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 Live: Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

08:48 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 Live: History

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department

07:01 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR GODAVARI Result 19.12.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Godavari and Draw Date: 19.12.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

06:57 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 19.12.2023 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

