Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 20-12-2023 (DECLARED) LIVE: Dear Indus Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT, Check Full List Here
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 20-12-2023 (OUT) LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 20, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 20-12-2023 Wednesday Live: The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws are consistently provided here on a daily basis. Stay updated with the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and receive timely draw results on Zee News English. In India, a total of 13 states permit legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Today's results for Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING" lottery at 1 PM, "DEAR HILL EVENING" lottery at 6 PM, and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" lottery at 8 PM will be announced. The first prize for each of these lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday (20th December 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday 20.12.2023 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 20-12-2023 Wednesday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result December 20-12-2023
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland State Lottery Result 20.12.2023 LIVE: Dear INDUS 1 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery TODAY 20.12.2023 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?
As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident)
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 20.12.2023 Live: Today's Lottery Ticket Price
Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20-12-2023 Live: Dear Indus 1 PM Lucky Draw Shortly
Nagaland state lottery sambad result for Dear Indus lucky draw will be out in less than 16 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list.
Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday UPDATES: Prize Money
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 20.12.2023 Live: Result Timings
Nagaland State Lottery Result 20-12-2023 Updates: Here Is How To Claim Dear Indus Prize Money
Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.
Nagaland State Lottery Result 20-12-2023 Updates: Lottery Ticket Price
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 20-12-2023 Live: History
The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Wednesday Live: Prize Winners Tax Rule
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 20.12.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 20.12.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 20.12.2023 Live Updates: Result Timings
Nagaland State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Goose 8 PM Draw First Prize
- 1 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No.
- 44E 36781
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Goose 8 PM Draw Complete Winners List
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 19-11-2023 LIVE: Dear Goose 8 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Nagaland Lottery Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Goose 8 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw Shortly
Nagaland state lottery sambad result for Tuesday Dear Goose will be out in less than 28 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 Live: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money
Nagaland Lottery Result 19-12-2023 LIVE: Dear Wave 6 PM Draw First Prize
- 1 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No.
- 95K 26371
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 19-12-2023 LIVE: Dear Wave 6 PM Draw Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Tuesday Live: Prize Winners Tax Rule
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Wave 6 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 19.12.2023 Live Updates: All Result Timings
Nagaland Lottery Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Wave 6 PM Draw Shortly
Nagaland state lottery result for Dear Wave lucky draw will be out in less than 22 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list.
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 19.12.2023 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-394 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners
7th Prize Rs.200/-
0592 0865 1720 1933 1948 2414 2647 3004 3167 3320 3334 3527 3975 4038 4177 4706 5089 5095 5435 5598 5631 5735 6297 6476 6577 6646 6650 6833 7589 7843 7916 8136 8280 8492 8516 8698 8922 8990 9308 9330 9398 9416 9588 9616 9704
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result UPDATES: All Lucky Draw Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 19-12-2023 LIVE: Prize Money
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19-12-2023 Live: History
Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-12-2023 Live: Lottery Ticket Price
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Goose Result 19.12.2023
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 19.12.2023 Live: Result Timings
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 19-12-2023 LIVE: All Lucky Draw Winners List Here
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19 Dec 2023 Live: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money
Nagaland Lottery Result 19-12-2023 TODAY LIVE: Dear Godavari 1 PM Lucky Draw First Prize
- 1 Crore First Prize Winner Ticket No.
- 68G 73237
Nagaland Lottery Result 19-12-2023 LIVE: Dear Godavari 1 PM Lucky Draw Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery TODAY 19.12.2023 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?
Nagaland Lottery Result Today 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Godavari 1 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 19.12.2023 Live Updates: Result Timings
Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 19-12-2023 LIVE: Today's Lucky Draw Details
The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Godavari Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Wave, Nagaland Sambad Dear Goose, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.
Nagaland State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 LIVE: Dear Godavari 1 PM Lucky Draw Shortly
Nagaland state lottery sambad result for Dear Godavari lucky draw will be out in less than 40 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list
Nagaland Sambad Lottery 19.12.2023 Live: If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?
Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-12-2023 UPDATES: Lottery Ticket Price
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19 Dec 2023 Live: History
Nagaland Sambad Lottery 19.12.2023 Live: Tuesday Result Timings
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result UPDATES: All Lucky Draw Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 19-12-2023 LIVE: Prize Money
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 19.12.2023 Live: Here Is How To Claim Prize Money
Nagaland State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 Live: Lottery Ticket Price
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19.12.2023 Live: History
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR GODAVARI Result 19.12.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Godavari and Draw Date: 19.12.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 19.12.2023 Live Updates: Result Timings
