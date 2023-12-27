LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 27-12-2023: Dear Indus 1 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 27-12-2023 (OUT) LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 27-12-2023 Wednesday Live: The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws are consistently provided here on a daily basis. Stay updated with the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and receive timely draw results on Zee News English. In India, a total of 13 states permit legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Today's results for Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING" lottery at 1 PM, "DEAR HILL EVENING" lottery at 6 PM, and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" lottery at 8 PM will be announced. The first prize for each of these lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday 27.12.2023 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 27-12-2023 Wednesday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result December 27-12-2023
Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 27.12.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 27.12.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 27.12.2023 Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.