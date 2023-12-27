LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 27-12-2023: Dear Indus 1 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 27-12-2023 Wednesday Live: The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws are consistently provided here on a daily basis. Stay updated with the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and receive timely draw results on Zee News English. In India, a total of 13 states permit legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Today's results for Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING" lottery at 1 PM, "DEAR HILL EVENING" lottery at 6 PM, and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" lottery at 8 PM will be announced. The first prize for each of these lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday 27.12.2023 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery 27-12-2023 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result December 27-12-2023

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)