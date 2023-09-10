LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad TODAY Result 10-09-2023: Dear YAMUNA 1 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 10-09-2023 Live: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check complete winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 10-09-2023 Sunday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "Dear Sea Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday (09 September 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result September 10-09-2023
Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR YAMUNA Result 10.09.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear YAMUNA and Draw Date: 10.09.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 10 September Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.