LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Today: DEAR MAHANADI 1 PM Result OUT Soon - Full Winners List HERE
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 04-05-2023 Thursday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI WEDNESDAY", "DEAR LAKE WEDNESDAY" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR SANDPIPER WEDNESDAY" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (04 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Sambad Lottery: Wednesday Winners
DEAR HILL 6 PM WINNERS
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 99C 21033
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – OM LOTTERY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 21033
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 03021 29222 29787 31091 36312
40206 58295 63798 70658 95497
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0823 1218 1626 2484 4630
4892 6623 6756 8449 8701
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 1137 2259 3176 4636 6147
6545 7091 7977 8299 9803
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0042 0388 0482 0534 0707 0790 0836 0851 0940 1005
1076 1145 1201 1256 1312 1360 1548 1797 1883 1949
1950 2076 2100 2118 2151 2165 2260 2383 2510 2720
2725 3182 3307 3349 3641 3812 3827 4001 4003 4172
4184 4251 4352 4526 4615 4619 4716 4953 5065 5141
5148 5160 5191 5255 5501 5534 5876 5975 6013 6089
6210 6270 6349 6517 6585 6893 7040 7059 7180 7234
7256 7285 7327 7344 7498 7581 7633 7691 7866 7988
8007 8327 8430 8525 8570 8617 8651 8892 8927 9001
9081 9260 9283 9387 9527 9572 9580 9688 9702 9920
Nagaland Sambad Lottery: Wednesday Winners
DEAR PELICAN 8 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 92L 09486
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – AKASH – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 09486
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 01657 16268 20510 23819 27842
47018 63746 67817 68389 83105
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0019 1056 1310 2679 4233
8158 8494 8696 8904 9539
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0021 0024 0276 0297 0942
1400 1880 2093 4361 5709
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0110 0175 0206 0307 0448 0603 0727 0814 0922 0951
1177 1253 1309 1346 1506 1510 1964 2040 2140 2199
2338 2394 2601 2687 2715 2887 3095 3179 3199 3585
3768 3769 4003 4111 4129 4146 4208 4274 4302 4461
4551 4588 4649 4734 4823 5005 5057 5186 5439 5645
5705 6083 6117 6156 6308 6331 6457 6535 6617 6638
6653 6662 6703 6787 6802 6894 7221 7464 7531 7664
7786 7794 7917 8001 8102 8119 8315 8371 8378 8444
8540 8597 8692 8723 8809 8828 8833 8907 8968 9229
9291 9603 9690 9707 9715 9796 9842 9959 9965 9973
Nagaland Lottery Result 04.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result 04.05.2023″
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 04.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 04, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website