Live Updates | NEET PG 2023 Hearing: Supreme Court Hearing Underway On Exam Postponement, Decision Expected Today, 27 Feb- Check Latest Updates
NEET PG 2023 exam postponement SC hearing is underway, the final decision will likely be out today, scroll down for the latest updates.
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Supreme Court of India, SC is expected to announce its verdict for the NEET PG 2023 Exam on today, February 27, 2023. After hearing the matter on 24th Feb, Justice Ravindra Bhat deferred the hearing for NEET PG postponement plea till Monday. As of now, NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.
The matter was heard on, Feb 24 by the bench comprising of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta. "Keep it on Monday.We want an answer what is a solution is this. We are not saying any we are postponing. We are not passing orders either way, we are keeping it open," stated Justice Ravindra Bhat.
According to the petitioners, the National Board of Examination issued the notice without first consulting any of the State Medical Councils regarding one of the most crucial eligibility requirements. It is suggested that the fact that NBE changed the eligibility requirements twice demonstrates inadequate oversight and poor management in failing to communicate with the state medical boards in advance and denying candidates the opportunity to prepare. As a result, the petitioners are demanding for a three-month delay in the NEET-PG exam because counselling cannot begin before August 11, 2023.
According to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible.
NEET PG 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Admit Card Scheduled To Release Today
According to the official schedule, the admit card for NEET PG 2023 exam is scheduled to release today (February 27), and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 as of now.
Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Hearing Begins
NEET PG 2023 Hearing begins, the decision of postponing the NEET PG exams will likely be out today.
Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: SC Hearing to Resume Today
The Supreme Court will resume the hearing on the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 today. Aspirants and FAIMA delegates have been protesting for the past few weeks, demanding deferment of the exam.
NEET PG 2023 Hearing Live Updates: SC Verdict Likely Today
The NEET-PG 2023 postponement pleas are listed before a bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta. The cases are listed as item 53. The bench will commence sitting at 10.30 AM.
