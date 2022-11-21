topStoriesenglish
LIVE UPDATES | NEET UG 2023 Notification: NTA NEET exam dates to be out ANYTIME SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET 2023 LIVE: Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, check latest updates below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

NEET 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the examination dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) anytime soon. The official NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in, will announce the NEET UG 2023 examination date, application form, and information bulletin. The NEET UG 2023 notification is anticipated to be released in December, according to the most recent information. NTA has not yet disclosed a date or an hour for the event. Three to four months before the examination, NTA typically makes the information booklet and registration forms available. The class 11 and 12 curricula for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be covered on the NEET UG 2023 exam paper.

In 13 different languages, the NEET exam will be administered in the pen-and-paper format in 2023. The NEET UG information bulletin for 2022 states that the test will last three (03) hours and 20 minutes. The following 13 languages are available as question papers for candidates: English, Hindi, and Assamese. Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu. 720 points will be awarded for passing the test. A candidate will receive 4 marks for each accurate response. There will be a one-mark deduction for each incorrect response.

21 November 2022
11:28 AM

NEET 2023: Exam Pattern

In 13 different languages, the NEET exam will be administered in pen-and-paper format in 2023. The NEET UG information bulletin for 2022 states that the test will last three (03) hours and 20 minutes. The following 13 languages are available as question papers for candidates: English, Hindi, Assamese. Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu.

11:26 AM

NEET UG 2023: This year syllabus

The class 11 and 12 syllabi for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be covered on the NEET UG 2023 exam paper.

11:23 AM

NEET 2023: Examination held this year

The single largest medical admission exam of this year took place on July 17, 2022. The exam attracted more than 18 lakh applicants.

11:21 AM

NEET UG 2023: Date and time

NTA has not yet disclosed a date or a time for the program. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. NTA would be releasing a brochure four months prior before the date of examination.

11:20 AM

NEET UG 2023: Where to check the application form

The NEET UG 2023 examination date, application form, and information bulletin will be released on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. 

11:19 AM

NEET UG 2023: Exam dates to be out soon

Dates for the National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exams will soon be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

