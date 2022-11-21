LIVE UPDATES | NEET UG 2023 Notification: NTA NEET exam dates to be out ANYTIME SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the examination dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) anytime soon. The official NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in, will announce the NEET UG 2023 examination date, application form, and information bulletin. The NEET UG 2023 notification is anticipated to be released in December, according to the most recent information. NTA has not yet disclosed a date or an hour for the event. Three to four months before the examination, NTA typically makes the information booklet and registration forms available. The class 11 and 12 curricula for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be covered on the NEET UG 2023 exam paper.

In 13 different languages, the NEET exam will be administered in the pen-and-paper format in 2023. The NEET UG information bulletin for 2022 states that the test will last three (03) hours and 20 minutes. The following 13 languages are available as question papers for candidates: English, Hindi, and Assamese. Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu. 720 points will be awarded for passing the test. A candidate will receive 4 marks for each accurate response. There will be a one-mark deduction for each incorrect response.