51 Assembly and Satara, Samastipur by-elections 2019 results live updates and winners

Along with Haryana and Maharashtra, counting of votes for 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies will also begin at 8 am on Thursday, October 24. The 51 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats are spread across 18 states. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 08:00
Comments |

The bypoll for these seats were held on October 21 itself.

The maximum numbers of seats which went to bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh were  Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar. 

Bihar votes for five assembly constituencies - Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar and Belhar and one Lok Sabha constituency - Samastipur. Another Lok Sabha constituency that voted on October 21 was Satara, Maharashtra. 

Meanwhile, the counting will also be held for four Assembly seats in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The other states which witnessed by-election on Monday were Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Catch all the live updates from counting here: 

