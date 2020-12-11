हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live: IMA doctors' strike hits medical services; essential facilities exempted

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) reacted strongly to government’s decison to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 11, 2020 - 12:20
New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) reacted strongly to government’s decison to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery.

The apex body of Indian doctors, called for a strike on December 11 across 10,000 locations throughout the country in protest. As per the government notification listing, Ayurveda practitioners can now perform surgeries.

The government notification issued on November 20 listed as many as 58 varieties of surgeries that postgraduate Ayurveda medical students must be “practically trained to acquaint with, as well as to independently perform”. 

The IMA termed it as ‘mixopathy’, and had earlier also threatened to withdraw all non-essential, non-Covid services in hospitals and hold demonstrations across the country on December 8. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on IMA strike:

11 December 2020, 12:20 PM

While MBBS doctors have severely criticised the government move, Ayurveda doctors said they have been performing surgeries since decades, and in terms of competence, medical students of Ayurveda are very well-trained.

11 December 2020, 12:18 PM

The gazette notification issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), a statutory body under the AYUSH Ministry, listed 39 general surgery procedures and 19 other procedures, involving the eye, ear, nose and throat, by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016. These surgeries include general surgery, orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental surgeries.

