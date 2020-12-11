Live: IMA doctors' strike hits medical services; essential facilities exempted

11 December 2020, 12:20 PM
While MBBS doctors have severely criticised the government move, Ayurveda doctors said they have been performing surgeries since decades, and in terms of competence, medical students of Ayurveda are very well-trained.
The gazette notification issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), a statutory body under the AYUSH Ministry, listed 39 general surgery procedures and 19 other procedures, involving the eye, ear, nose and throat, by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016. These surgeries include general surgery, orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental surgeries.