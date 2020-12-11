Live: IMA doctors' strike hits medical services; essential facilities exempted

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) reacted strongly to government’s decison to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery.

The apex body of Indian doctors, called for a strike on December 11 across 10,000 locations throughout the country in protest. As per the government notification listing, Ayurveda practitioners can now perform surgeries.

The government notification issued on November 20 listed as many as 58 varieties of surgeries that postgraduate Ayurveda medical students must be “practically trained to acquaint with, as well as to independently perform”.

The IMA termed it as ‘mixopathy’, and had earlier also threatened to withdraw all non-essential, non-Covid services in hospitals and hold demonstrations across the country on December 8.

