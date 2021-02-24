Live updates: People above 60 years of age to get COVID vaccine shots from March 1, says Centre

24 February 2021, 15:36 PM
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 govt & over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at govt centres. Those who want to get vaccinated from private hospitals will have to pay. The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers & hospitals.
24 February 2021, 12:46 PM
Supreme Court asks Maharashtra government to place before it the second chargesheet filed by the police in Palghar lynching case. SC adjourned by two weeks a batch of pleas seeking for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.
24 February 2021, 12:11 PM
Four unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in Anantnag, said Jammu and Kashmir police.
24 February 2021, 11:39 AM
Rajasthan government to bring Universal Health Care scheme worth Rs 3,500 crore, says CM Gehlot
24 February 2021, 11:39 AM
Rajasthan government to introduce Right to Health Bill: CM Ashok Gehlot
24 February 2021, 11:36 AM
Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking extra attempt for UPSC aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020.
24 February 2021, 11:30 AM
Justice has been done. My daughter had done nothing wrong. We believe in our country's judiciary: Ravi Annappa, Disha Ravi's father on her bail in the toolkit case.
24 February 2021, 11:27 AM
We are happy. We believe in the system and the law: Disha Ravi's mother Manjula on bail to Disha in the toolkit case.
24 February 2021, 11:26 AM
Disha Ravi produced before Patiala House Court at the end of her one-day police custody in the toolkit case.
24 February 2021, 11:25 AM
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also present.
24 February 2021, 10:42 AM
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Anantnag district. According to Kashmir Zone Police, J&K police and Army currently engaged in the encounter which is going on in Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara, Anantnag.
24 February 2021, 09:46 AM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Thangassery beach in Kerala's Kollam to interact with fishermen. Gandhi is accompanied by party leaders KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullappally Ramachandran.
24 February 2021, 09:11 AM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a public rally at the same ground in Hooghly within 48 hours of Narendra Modi’s Bengal visit.
24 February 2021, 09:11 AM
The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Palghar mob-lynching incident today.