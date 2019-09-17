Live updates: PM Modi arrives in Kevadiya, to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly

17 September 2019, 08:40 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district. He will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly.
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district. He will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly. pic.twitter.com/oD7vn6qIK6
— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019
17 September 2019, 08:40 AM
Preparations underway at Kevadiya Dam in Narmada, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.
17 September 2019, 08:39 AM
BJP workers led by party MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at Delhi's India Gate.
Delhi: BJP workers led by party MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India Gate.
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019
17 September 2019, 08:37 AM
Varanasi:Arvind Singh,a fan of PM Modi offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple yesterday,ahead of PM's birthday,says,"Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed govt for the second time"
Varanasi:Arvind Singh,a fan of PM Modi offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple yesterday,ahead of PM's birthday,says,"Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed govt for the second time"(16/9) pic.twitter.com/G6ephry6nC
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2019