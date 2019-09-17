Live updates: PM Modi arrives in Kevadiya, to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly

AHMEABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday (September 17). As people from India and across the world wish the prime minister a happy birthday, he will celebrate the special day in Gujarat.

The prime minister arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday night to celebrate his birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also celebrating 'Seva Saptah' or the service week – a seven-day long which began on September 14 to mark PM Modi's birthday. Meanwhile, celebrations have begun all across the country. Leading personalities from different walks of life and the general public took to social media to wish the Prime Minister.

In Delhi, 'Seva' programmes have been organised across all districts. A special week-long Namo exhibition has been organized at India Gate where various aspects of PM Modi's life – from childhood to being the PM – will be on display. The exhibition will also present his political journey from Gujarat to Delhi.