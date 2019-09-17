close

Live updates: PM Modi arrives in Kevadiya, to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also celebrating 'Seva Saptah' or the service week – a seven-day long which began on September 14 to mark PM Modi's birthday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 08:41
Pic courtesy: ANI

AHMEABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday (September 17). As people from India and across the world wish the prime minister a happy birthday, he will celebrate the special day in Gujarat.

The prime minister arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday night to celebrate his birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also celebrating 'Seva Saptah' or the service week – a seven-day long which began on September 14 to mark PM Modi's birthday. Meanwhile, celebrations have begun all across the country. Leading personalities from different walks of life and the general public took to social media to wish the Prime Minister.

In Delhi, 'Seva' programmes have been organised across all districts. A special week-long Namo exhibition has been organized at India Gate where various aspects of PM Modi's life – from childhood to being the PM – will be on display. The exhibition will also present his political journey from Gujarat to Delhi.

17 September 2019, 08:40 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya in Narmada district. He will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam shortly.

 

17 September 2019, 08:40 AM

Preparations underway at Kevadiya Dam in Narmada, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today.

17 September 2019, 08:39 AM

BJP workers led by party MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at Delhi's India Gate.

 

17 September 2019, 08:37 AM

Varanasi:Arvind Singh,a fan of PM Modi offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple yesterday,ahead of PM's birthday,says,"Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed govt for the second time"

 

