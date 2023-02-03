topStoriesenglish2569154
Live Updates | Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Meet Health Ministry Officials, Final Decision Today, Will Exams be Postponed? - Check Latest Updates Here

FORDA, IMA and many candidates have been requesting the union health minister to postpone the NEET PG 2023, final decision is expected to be taken today, scroll down for latest updates here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

NEET 2023: Thousand of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6. A delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members met Union Minister of Health Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on January 31, Tuesday, regarding the NEET PG 2023 postponement. The delegation will be meeting the Healthy Ministry today, Feb 3 regarding exam postponement.

According to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible. 

Meanwhile, doctors groups, students, and teachers have also raised concerns about the proposed draft regulations related to National Exit Test (NExT), which will be replacing the NEET PG exam.

03 February 2023
18:01 PM

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live Updates: Jan 31 Meeting

Dr Manish Jangra, the founder of FAIMA, on his Twitter account, mentioned that he had a meeting with several members of the Health Ministry including PS, APS, PA, and HFM. He has submitted the petition and expects a decision by Feb 3.

17:44 PM

NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Marking Scheme

+4 marks awarded for correct answers

-1 for wrong answers

No addition or subtraction for unanswered questions

16:57 PM

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates

The founder of FAIMA, Dr. Manish Jangra, states that on January 31, 2023, he met with representatives of the Health Ministry. According to the most recent information, Dr. Jangra waited until February 2, 2023 to speak with the Health Minister, but he was told to come back on February 3, 2023. The meeting is expected to be held today.

16:02 PM

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Twitter Reaction

 

15:33 PM

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live Updates: Protest

FAIMA, on its Twitter account, mentioned the possibility of a protest to be held at Jantar Mantar if the officials do not postpone the NEET PG exams.

15:21 PM

Postpone NEET PG 2023: Live Updates

FAIMA Representatives Actively Supporting NEET PG 2023 Postponement Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh - National President of FAIMA, Dr. Rohan Krishnan - National Chairman of FAIMA, and Dr. Manish Jangra - Founder of FAIMA are actively supporting the NEET PG postponement request on Twitter. Many students have joined them in the process. The association expects decision to be declared today, February 3.

14:36 PM

NEET PG 2023 Postponement Live Updates

As of Feb 3, NEET PG 2023 exam date is scheduled for March 5. Any delay in the test date will be conveyed by the official authorities.

14:33 PM

NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Decision Soon

Students might get clarity regarding the postponement of NEET PG 2023 by the end of the day on February 3, 2023. 

