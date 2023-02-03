Live Updates | Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Meet Health Ministry Officials, Final Decision Today, Will Exams be Postponed? - Check Latest Updates Here

NEET 2023: Thousand of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6. A delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members met Union Minister of Health Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on January 31, Tuesday, regarding the NEET PG 2023 postponement. The delegation will be meeting the Healthy Ministry today, Feb 3 regarding exam postponement.

According to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible.

Meanwhile, doctors groups, students, and teachers have also raised concerns about the proposed draft regulations related to National Exit Test (NExT), which will be replacing the NEET PG exam.