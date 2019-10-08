Live updates: Rafale jet carrying Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lands after taking a sortie

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets on behalf of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Merignac in France. The defence minister also performed a 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra and flew a sortie in Rafale fighter jet. Addressing the Indian Air Force on its 87th Foundation Day, the Defence Minister tweeted on Tuesday: “Greetings to all @IAF_MCC personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. It is to be noted that India had inked a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore with France in September 2016 for 36 Rafale fighter jets.

Live TV