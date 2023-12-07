trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696195
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN

Live Updates | Rajasthan New CM: Vasundhara Raje, Baba Balak Nath Yogi, Diya Kumar Or Someone Else - Who Will Narendra Modi And Amit Shah Pick For The Chief Minister Job?

Live Updates | Today, the crucial decision regarding who will be Rajasthan new Chief Minister will be taken at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Written By Yashasvi Singh|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Rajasthan New CM
Live Updates | Rajasthan New CM: In the first parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held in Delhi today to elect Rajasthan New CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations for the party's victory. Today, the crucial decision regarding who will be Rajasthan new Chief Minister will be taken at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Vasundhara Raje was summoned to Delhi just yesterday and is currently present at her residence, Sindhiya Villa, located in the Lutyens' zone in Delhi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan New CM is scheduled to be announced after a meeting between several senior party leaders today to discuss the unfolding political scenario.

Check All The LIVE UPDATES On Rajasthan New CM Selection Here

07 December 2023
12:54 PM

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is present at her residence, Sindhiya Villa, in the accounting area. She will be meeting with senior party leaders and discussing the current political situation. In addition, she will also have discussions with several central ministers. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Delhi for the BJP parliamentary party meeting.

12:33 PM

Rajasthan New CM Live Updates: 

The countdown has begun for the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Former CM Vasundhara Raje arrived in Delhi late at midnight. Vasundhara Raje is staying at Sindhiya Villa in Lekhavihar, Delhi, after arriving from Jaipur. Today, she will meet with senior leaders of the party.

