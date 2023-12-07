Live Updates | Rajasthan New CM: Vasundhara Raje, Baba Balak Nath Yogi, Diya Kumar Or Someone Else - Who Will Narendra Modi And Amit Shah Pick For The Chief Minister Job?

Live Updates | Rajasthan New CM: In the first parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held in Delhi today to elect Rajasthan New CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations for the party's victory. Today, the crucial decision regarding who will be Rajasthan new Chief Minister will be taken at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Vasundhara Raje was summoned to Delhi just yesterday and is currently present at her residence, Sindhiya Villa, located in the Lutyens' zone in Delhi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan New CM is scheduled to be announced after a meeting between several senior party leaders today to discuss the unfolding political scenario.

