LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Budget 2021 discussion in Lok Sabha today

13 February 2021, 09:47 AM
In her reply to the budget discussion in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Opposition and accused them of constantly alleging a false narrative that the government only worked for cronies and said several of the Centre`s schemes were for the poor.
She reminded poeple of schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana. She also said the Union Budget 2021-22 is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained and asserted that the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth". (ANI)