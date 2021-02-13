हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Budget 2021 discussion in Lok Sabha today



By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 13, 2021 - 09:47
Comments |

New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Saturday (February 13, 2021) at 10 am. It also marks the end of the first part of the Budget session of the Parliament.



Meanwhile, At least six people have lost their lives in the fire incident after a fire broke out at a private fireworks factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu on Friday. As per initial reports by fire service personnel on-site said about 10 people were injured in the explosion, told PTI.

Officials said that the incident happened while some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks.

Stay tuned for Zee News for LIVE news and updates: 

13 February 2021, 09:47 AM

In her reply to the budget discussion in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Opposition and accused them of constantly alleging a false narrative that the government only worked for cronies and said several of the Centre`s schemes were for the poor.

She reminded poeple of schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana. She also said the Union Budget 2021-22 is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained and asserted that the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth". (ANI)

