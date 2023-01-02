topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
SBI CLERK RESULT DECLARED

LIVE UPDATES | SBI Clerk 2022 (DECLARED): Prelims result RELEASED at Sbi.Co.In- Direct link to check scorecard here

SBI Prelims Result 2022 is declared scroll down for latest updates. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:16 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE UPDATES | SBI Clerk 2022 (DECLARED): Prelims result RELEASED at Sbi.Co.In- Direct link to check scorecard here
LIVE Blog

SBI Clerk Result 2022 LIVE: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) today, January 02, 2023. Registered candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. Along with the result, the scorecard and cut-off marks will also be released on the official website.

Direct link to check scorecard

The Prelims exam for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre was held on November 12. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country. 

Stay Tuned to Zee News for live and latest updates on SBI Clerk Result 2022

02 January 2023
22:15 PM

SBI clerk cut off 2022 prelims category-wise Live Updates

The authorities will release the cut-off marks after the declaration of the SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims Result at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims result 2022 is declared on January 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM at sbi.co.in. The cut-off marks category–wise for qualifying candidates will be released just after the SBI Clerk Prelims result 2022 along with the scorecard. For the SBI Mains exam 2022-23, cut-off will be released soon after the Language Test. Candidates who clear the final cut-offs will be called bi document verification but language test marks will not be included in the preparation of SBI Clerk 2022 Mains exam.

22:14 PM

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared

State Bank of India has declared the SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims Result today at 7:00 PM on the official website - sbi.co.in. Candidates can enter their login credentials like registration and date of birth to check and  download the result.

22:12 PM

SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims Result Live Updates: Steps to check 

Visit the official website - sbi.co.in

Then, tap on SBI careers page, then tap SBI latest results and archives given below and then, finally tap on SBI Preliminary result link.

Now, enter the login credentials  like roll number/registration number & date of birth.

Now, click on the submit button to view the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on the screen.

Check your score along with category-wise cut-off marks and download it for future use.

SBI Clerk Result DeclaredSBISBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022SBI Clerk Result 2022sbi clerkState Bank of IndiaSBI Junior Associate RecruitmentSBI recruitmentSBI Recruitment 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896