LIVE UPDATES | SBI Clerk 2022 (DECLARED): Prelims result RELEASED at Sbi.Co.In- Direct link to check scorecard here

SBI Clerk Result 2022 LIVE: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) today, January 02, 2023. Registered candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. Along with the result, the scorecard and cut-off marks will also be released on the official website.

The Prelims exam for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre was held on November 12. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country.