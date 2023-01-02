LIVE UPDATES | SBI Clerk 2022 (DECLARED): Prelims result RELEASED at Sbi.Co.In- Direct link to check scorecard here
SBI Prelims Result 2022 is declared scroll down for latest updates. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country.
SBI Clerk Result 2022 LIVE: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) today, January 02, 2023. Registered candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. Along with the result, the scorecard and cut-off marks will also be released on the official website.
Direct link to check scorecard
The Prelims exam for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre was held on November 12. This recruitment drive will fill 5,008 vacancies in various branches of SBI across the country.
SBI clerk cut off 2022 prelims category-wise Live Updates
The authorities will release the cut-off marks after the declaration of the SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims Result at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims result 2022 is declared on January 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM at sbi.co.in. The cut-off marks category–wise for qualifying candidates will be released just after the SBI Clerk Prelims result 2022 along with the scorecard. For the SBI Mains exam 2022-23, cut-off will be released soon after the Language Test. Candidates who clear the final cut-offs will be called bi document verification but language test marks will not be included in the preparation of SBI Clerk 2022 Mains exam.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 declared
State Bank of India has declared the SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims Result today at 7:00 PM on the official website - sbi.co.in. Candidates can enter their login credentials like registration and date of birth to check and download the result.
SBI Clerk 2022 Prelims Result Live Updates: Steps to check
Visit the official website - sbi.co.in
Then, tap on SBI careers page, then tap SBI latest results and archives given below and then, finally tap on SBI Preliminary result link.
Now, enter the login credentials like roll number/registration number & date of birth.
Now, click on the submit button to view the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on the screen.
Check your score along with category-wise cut-off marks and download it for future use.
