Live updates: SC begins hearing Ayodhya land dispute case on 17th day

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday started the hearing in Ram Janmabhumi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on 17th day. The SC bench hearing the case is being led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

It is to be noted that Hindu parties have already completed their arguments in this case and Muslim parties started putting forward their arguments from Monday.

The hearing in the case had commenced on August 6 with arguments being made on behalf of the Nirmohi Akhara. In the following hearings, apart from the Nirmohi Akhara, submissions were also made on behalf of the deity Ram Lalla.

Here are the live and latest updates from Monday's hearing: