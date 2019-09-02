Live updates: SC begins hearing Ayodhya land dispute case on 17th day

2 September 2019, 12:55 PM
The lawyer of Muslim parties, Rajiv Dhawan said that the lawyer for Ramlala Vaidyanathan has talked about the visit of Hindu people to Ayodhya but the court must note the fact that the visit done for prayers should not be taken as evidence. Dhawan added that he will prefer not to comment on the claims that Babar was a foreign invader because then he will have to argue about Aryans too. The veteran lawyer noted that he was ready to argue from 1528 to prove that a mosque was once there at the disputed land.
2 September 2019, 12:21 PM
Dhawan requested the court to give him break from hearing on Wednesday. The Chief Justice responded saying that it will create problem for the apex court and suggested Dhawan to take break on Friday and Dhawan accepted the SC's offer.
2 September 2019, 12:18 PM
SC will hear Dhawan's contempt plea on Tuesday. Dhawan has filed the contempt plea against an 88-year-old professor who has cursed him for representing the Muslim parties. Dhawan has also mentioned in his plea that the professor is trying to obstruct the judicial process.
2 September 2019, 12:16 PM
Advocate Kapil Sibal brought SC's notice towards the contempt plea filed by advocate Rajiv Dhawan. Sibal said that Dhawan, who is represting the Muslim parties in this case, has received several threats so far. The SC assured Sibal that it will hear the case.