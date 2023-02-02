Live Updates | UP MLC Election Results 2023: Independent Candidate Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel Leading after Third Round of Vote Counting in Kanpur

UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The biennial election for five Legislative Council seats, consisting of three graduate constituencies and two teacher constituencies, took place on Monday. 44 candidates ran in the three graduate constituencies, while 19 ran in the two teacher constituencies. Polling occurred in 39 districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, and Ambedkar Nagar.

Each seat has a stationed observer from the Election Commission, who was being watched over by 234 zonal and 594 sector magistrates. All polling places had micro-observers as well, and videography was done. A total of 4,941 poll workers were used to conduct the election. Voters marked their preferences next to each candidate's name on ballot sheets with numbers.

The districts where polling took place are Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Amroha, Bijnor, Sambhal, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi and Ambedkar Nagar.