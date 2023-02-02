Live Updates | UP MLC Election Results 2023: Independent Candidate Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel Leading after Third Round of Vote Counting in Kanpur
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live: Additional Chief Electoral Officer Ratnesh Singh said that polling is being held as the tenure of elected members of three graduates constituencies, scroll down for all latest updates.
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The biennial election for five Legislative Council seats, consisting of three graduate constituencies and two teacher constituencies, took place on Monday. 44 candidates ran in the three graduate constituencies, while 19 ran in the two teacher constituencies. Polling occurred in 39 districts, including Prayagraj, Kaushambi, and Ambedkar Nagar.
Each seat has a stationed observer from the Election Commission, who was being watched over by 234 zonal and 594 sector magistrates. All polling places had micro-observers as well, and videography was done. A total of 4,941 poll workers were used to conduct the election. Voters marked their preferences next to each candidate's name on ballot sheets with numbers.
The districts where polling took place are Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Amroha, Bijnor, Sambhal, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Deoria, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi and Ambedkar Nagar.
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Rajbahadur Singh Chandel Leading on Kanpur Unnao teacher MLC seat
Kanpur Unnao teacher Rajbahadur Singh Chandel ahead on MLC seat
Status after the third cycle
Counting of 10500 votes completed:
1 - Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel Chandel - 3588
2 - Venu Ranjan Bhadauria - 2483
3 - Hemraj Singh Gaur 2455
UP MLC Election 2023: BJP vs SP
So far, the trends of two rounds have emerged, with Babulal Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party leading with 4508 votes. Independent Suresh Kumar Tripathi is in second place with 3995 votes. Dr. P. Patel of the Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, stayed in third place with 2891 votes.
UP MLC Election Live: BJP's Babulal Tiwari ahead in the second consecutive round
Votes for the Allahabad-Jhansi block education constituency are being counted at Jhansi's Bundelkhand College. So far, the trends of two rounds have emerged, with Babulal Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party leading with 4508 votes. Independent Suresh Kumar Tripathi is in second place with 3995 votes. Dr. P. Patel of the Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, stayed in third place with 2891 votes. Tell them that the votes will be counted in four cycles.
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates Raj Bahadur Leading
Independent candidate Raj Bahadur Chandel is still leading in the counting of votes in graduate and teacher MLC elections after the end of second round. In Shikshak MLC seat BJP's Venu Ranjan is leading over Bhadauria by 600 votes.
UP MLC Election Results Live Updates: SP MLC Candidate Karuna Maurya at the Vote Counting Booth
SP MLC candidate Karuna Kant Maurya held talks with Commissioner Ravi Kumar at the counting venue. Awadhesh Yadav was seen with him
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Babulal Tiwari Leading Allahabad-Jhansi block teacher's constituency
The counting of votes started and first trend indicates BJP's Win. Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Babulal Tiwari is leading with 2338 votes, while Suresh Kumar Tripathi is in the second place with 1669 votes. Surendra Patel of Samajwadi Party is in third place with 1600 votes. Ever since the first trend came, there has been a state of enthusiasm among the BJP.
UP MLC Election Results 2023: Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel's lead in the first round of counting in Kanpur
The counting of votes for teacher's block election is underway in Kanpur. According to the latest information, Raj Bahadur Singh is in the lead after first round of counting. Chandel has gained an edge over his rivals.
There has been an uproar amid the counting of votes regarding the results of the Kanpur teacher MLC election. BJP created a ruckus alleging irregularities in the first round of vote counting, BJP supporters created a ruckus in the counting hall.
UP MLC Election Results 2023: BJP vs Samajwadi Party
Tough contest in UP MLC elections between BJP and Samajwadi Party on every seat. Over 50 candidates are in the fray for the five MLC seats and the results will be declared today.
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP Will Win All Five Seats, Says Brajesh Pathak
Amidst the counting of votes in the UP MLC elections, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has said that BJP will win the elections on all five seats.
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Budaun Recorded Highest Voter Turnout
Budaun recorded highest voter turnout at 63.70 percent. The lowest voter turnout was 45.04 per cent in Rampur.
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Uproar Over Different Color Ballot Paper in Kanpur
In Kanpur, during the counting of votes for teacher MLC, the agent created a ruckus when a different red colored ballot paper came out in table number 12. When the District Magistrate reached and examined the letter, a separate ballot paper came out. Which was excluded from the count. Only then did the people calm down. Right now bundles of 25 ballot papers are being made. After this the invalid ballot papers will be taken out, after which the counting will start.
District Magistrate and SSP inspected the counting place of Gorakhpur-Faizabad Graduate Constituency at Commerce Faculty of Gorakhpur University
Samajwadi Party (SP) needs to win just one seat to get the post of the Opposition party in the legislative assembly. The party currently has 9 seats in the 100-member council. The party with 10 seats can claim the position. The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh MLC Election 2023 is currently underway amid tight security.
The counting of votes is underway in Bareilly's Parsakhera under tight security from 8 am. The election was conducted by ballot paper procedure, so the election result is expected to come by late evening. 14 tables have been set up at the counting venue. 76 employees have been deployed in the counting of votes. 20 employees have been kept in reserve. The duty of counting personnel has been imposed in two shifts.
UP MLC Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP vs Samajwadi Party
In the UP MLC elections, there is a tight race between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party on every seat. There are 63 candidates vying for five MLC seats, and the results will be announced today.
UP MLC Elections Live Updates: Results Of UP MLC Elections Will Be Declared Today
Voting for five Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats — three graduates and two teachers constituencies — concluded peacefully on Monday, January 30. The votes will be counted, after which the results will come.
