LIVE Updates | UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 (SHORTLY): Result likely to be RELEASED anytime at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 LIVE: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Mains Result 2022 anytime soon. Candidates can access the Civil Services Mains results after they are released on both the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in. According to a notice dated November 24, 2022, the UPSC Civil Services Mains results will be revealed soon, but the Commission has not yet specified the precise time or date. Aspirants have been instructed to have their documents ready for interviews. The UPSC will administer personality tests and interviews to applicants who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.

UPSC official notice states that "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."