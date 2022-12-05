LIVE Updates | UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 (SHORTLY): Result likely to be RELEASED anytime at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here
UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 LIVE: UPSC has urged the candidates to keep the relevant documents ready for appearing fir the UPSC Mains 2022 interview, details below.
UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 LIVE: Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Mains Result 2022 anytime soon. Candidates can access the Civil Services Mains results after they are released on both the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in. According to a notice dated November 24, 2022, the UPSC Civil Services Mains results will be revealed soon, but the Commission has not yet specified the precise time or date. Aspirants have been instructed to have their documents ready for interviews. The UPSC will administer personality tests and interviews to applicants who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.
UPSC official notice states that "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on UPSC Mains result 2022.
UPSC Mains 2022: Exam date and centres
The UPSC Mains Paper was conducted on various days. The exam was conducted on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.
UPSC Mains result 2022: Exam dates
UPSC Mains 2022: Personality test after interview
As per an official notice released by the commission on 24 November 2022, the UPSC Main Result 2022 will be followed by the Personality Tests and Interviews of the Successful candidates.
UPSC Mains 2022: Mathematics weighage
UPSC Mains 2022: Documents required
- Original Matriculation/Higher Secondary/equivalent Certificate or any of the documents as per CSE-2022 Rules in support of name and date of birth.
- Original degree and mark sheet of graduation.
- Internship completion certificate for MBBS and other medical degrees.
- Cast, PwBD certificates, if applicable.
UPSC Mains 2022: Here's how to check
- Visit the official website of UPSC -- upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link which says 'Written results'
- Click on "Civil Services Mains (Written) Results 2021-22" link
- You will be directed to a new page
- A PDF with the names of selected candidates for the UPSC personality test will be displayed
- Download the same and take the print out of it for future use.
UPSC Mains 2022: Interview to be held next year
All of the qualifying candidates will undergo interviews and personality tests in the first few months of 2019. For the purpose of the personality tests and interviews, candidates are recommended to maintain all of the pertinent documents that apply to them available in original form along with a self-attested photocopy of each.
UPSC Mains 2022: Details about DAF II
After the declaration of the result of Mains results, Civil the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) will be made available on the Commission’s Website for a specified period. All candidates who qualify the Personality Test/Interview are required to fill up and submit the DAF-II within the given time.
UPSC Mains 2023: No date fixed for dates
UPSC Mains Date for results have not been fixed by the Commission. The result can be released anytime soon. Keep checking the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for latest updates.
UPSC Mains result 2022: Where to check UPSC Mains result
UPSC Mains Result can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC Mains result 2022: Date and time
UPSC Mains Result 2022 date and time have not been announced by the Commission. As per the notice dated November 24, the results will be announced soon.
