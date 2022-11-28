topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UPSC MAINS RESULT 2022

LIVE Updates| UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 (SOON): Result to be OUT ANYTIME at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 LIVE: UPSC has urged the candidates to keep the relevant documents ready for appearing fir the UPSC Mains 2022 interview, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 11:58 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates| UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 (SOON): Result to be OUT ANYTIME at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Live Updates: The UPSC announced the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 on November 24 and stated that the results are "anticipated" to be released. The date for the UPSC Mains result in 2022 has not yet been revealed. The UPSC CS Mains 2022 results should be out soon. The UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, will release a link to the UPSC Mains Result 2022 once it is ready. The announcement made today, however, suggests that the results will be made public soon. The UPSC will administer personality tests and interviews to applicants who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.

UPSC Mains result 2022; download the official notice here

UPSC official notice states that "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the Latest and Live Updates on UPSC Mains Result 2022

 

28 November 2022
11:57 AM

UPSC Results 2022: Documentation

UPSC has urged the candidates to keep the relevant documents ready for appearing fir the UPSC Mains 2022 interview.

 

11:57 AM

UPSC Exam 2022: Here's how to check

  • Go to the official website of the UPSC (https://upsc.gov.in/).
  • Click on the icon that says ‘Written results’
  • Then, click on the link which says Civil Services Mains (Written) Results 2021.
  • From here, you should be able to download the PDF of the document containing the list of candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Mains 2021.
  • Save the UPSC Mains Result 2021 PDF for future reference.
11:48 AM

USPC Civil Service Exam 2022: Official Notice

However, According to the official notice, the UPSC Exam results will be OUT SOON on the official website and after results, interviews and other tests will be held.

UPSC Exam Result; download the official notice here

11:47 AM

UPSC Exam 2022: Result Date

UPSC has not announced the date to release the UPSC Mains result 2022 as of now. However according to the reports the result will be out in the first week of Decemeber. 

11:44 AM

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022: Live Updates

Hello everyone. Welcome to the live blog on the UPSC Civil Service Exam result 2022. Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on the exam results.

UPSC Mains Result 2022UPSC 2022upsc mains 2022upsc mains resultUPSC resultupsc result 2022 mainsupsc result 2022upsc mains paperUPSC mains syllabusupsc mains dateupsc mains results dateupsc mains 2022 result dateupsc mains 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data