LIVE Updates| UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 (SOON): Result to be OUT ANYTIME at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022: Result to be OUT ANYTIME at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 LIVE: UPSC has urged the candidates to keep the relevant documents ready for appearing fir the UPSC Mains 2022 interview, details below.
UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Live Updates: The UPSC announced the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 on November 24 and stated that the results are "anticipated" to be released. The date for the UPSC Mains result in 2022 has not yet been revealed. The UPSC CS Mains 2022 results should be out soon. The UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, will release a link to the UPSC Mains Result 2022 once it is ready. The announcement made today, however, suggests that the results will be made public soon. The UPSC will administer personality tests and interviews to applicants who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.
UPSC Mains result 2022; download the official notice here
UPSC official notice states that "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."
UPSC Results 2022: Documentation
UPSC has urged the candidates to keep the relevant documents ready for appearing fir the UPSC Mains 2022 interview.
UPSC Exam 2022: Here's how to check
- Go to the official website of the UPSC (https://upsc.gov.in/).
- Click on the icon that says ‘Written results’
- Then, click on the link which says Civil Services Mains (Written) Results 2021.
- From here, you should be able to download the PDF of the document containing the list of candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Mains 2021.
- Save the UPSC Mains Result 2021 PDF for future reference.
USPC Civil Service Exam 2022: Official Notice
However, According to the official notice, the UPSC Exam results will be OUT SOON on the official website and after results, interviews and other tests will be held.
UPSC Exam 2022: Result Date
UPSC has not announced the date to release the UPSC Mains result 2022 as of now. However according to the reports the result will be out in the first week of Decemeber.
UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022: Live Updates
Hello everyone. Welcome to the live blog on the UPSC Civil Service Exam result 2022. Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on the exam results.
