LIVE UPDATES | UPSSSC PET 2022: Result to be DECLARED on Nov 20 at upsssc.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPSSSC PET 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC PET 2022 result awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the result through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in once its out. As per latest updates UPSSSC PET result is expected to be out on 20 Nov. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the answer key on 20 October, of the recently held Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). The UPSSSC PET answer key has been released on the Commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in. Around 37 lakh candidates had reportedly registered for the examination, of which, more than 25 lakh students had appeared for the test.

UPSSSC PET 2022 Cut Off Marks: Category Wise Expected Cut Off Marks

1. General - 72-85

2. OBC - 65-70

3. SC - 55-62

4. ST - 48-53

5. EWS - 60-66

The UPSSSC prelims exams were conducted on October 15 and 16 in two shifts across various test centers in Uttar Pradesh. The first shift exam was held between 10 am and 12 pm, while the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.