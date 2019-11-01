Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave live updates: Nobody is prohibited from visiting Kashmir, says Prakash Javadekar

The country's largest news network, Zee News, will organise India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday with an aim to focus on issues like nationalism, Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment and the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. The conclave will be moderated by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary and top anchors in the national capital. The event will be broadcast on all mainstream Zee network channels.

The Zee News Conclave will see the participation of top political figures cutting across the party lines debating and expressing their views on issues of national importance.

Top leaders who will participate in the Zee News Conclave as speakers include – Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank', Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jitendra Singh, VK Singh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Haryana Congress leader Deependra Hooda.

Here are the live updates: