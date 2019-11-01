Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave live updates: Nobody is prohibited from visiting Kashmir, says Prakash Javadekar

1 November 2019, 13:15 PM
Nationalism is not a sin, it gives strength to the nation: Mahendra Nath Pandey
1 November 2019, 13:10 PM
Earlier there was no focus. Whatever PM Modi has done is based on his experience. Everywhere the focus is on skill development: Mahendra Nath Pandey
1 November 2019, 13:05 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon launch the third phase of skill development. PM Modi emphasizes on skill development. We will educate the youth in the world's best skill development: Mahendra Nath Pandey
1 November 2019, 13:03 PM
Previous governments did not focus on skill development. Since 2014, an atmosphere of skill development has been created in every village of the country. Skill development from city to village was encouraged during the Narendra Modi government: Mahendra Nath Pandey
1 November 2019, 13:00 PM
We will respectfully accept the decision of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya matter: Mahendra Nath Pandey
1 November 2019, 12:56 PM
Mahendra Nath Pandey speaks at Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave.
1 November 2019, 12:40 PM
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India: Prakash Javadekar
1 November 2019, 12:38 PM
Triple Talaq and Article 370 were not political decisions, they were for the people of the nation. People have welcomed the decision on Article 370: Javadekar
1 November 2019, 12:36 PM
Devendra Fadnavis will become the chief minister of Maharashtra but you'll have to wait for some time for the final decision. Maharashtra will have the government of BJP and Shiv Sena: Javadekar
1 November 2019, 12:33 PM
To stop the burning of biomass in Delhi, the Centre took the steps to curb it: Javadekar
1 November 2019, 12:30 PM
"The making of eastern and western peripheral ways have reduced pollution in Delhi to a great extent," says Javadekar.
1 November 2019, 12:27 PM
Flaying the recent violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Javadekar said, "The killing of labourers can't be the part of Kashmiriyat."
1 November 2019, 12:25 PM
On the recently concluded Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, Javadekar said, "The mandate was for the development of the states."
1 November 2019, 12:23 PM
Rahul Gandhi should inform NSG about his foreign trips: Javadekar
1 November 2019, 12:21 PM
Nobody is prohibited from visiting Kashmir, says Javadekar
1 November 2019, 12:20 PM
On the emergence of the new Kashmir, Javadekar said, "The real Kashmiriyat lies in the assimilation of each and everyone."
1 November 2019, 12:17 PM
Referring to the expansion of the BJP across the country due to continuous efforts of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Javadekar said, "The opposition will have to stand on their own by their presence and effort."
1 November 2019, 12:14 PM
The Ayushmaan Yojana has unleashed a new hope among the poor people: Prakash Javadekar
1 November 2019, 12:13 PM
On India's DNA, Javadekar said that people are hopeful that the government will achieve the target of five trillion economy.
1 November 2019, 12:11 PM
Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks on Zee News India Ka DNA
1 November 2019, 12:10 PM
Dushyant Chautala reiterated that the JJP with BJP will complete the five-year term of the government in Haryana and put the state in the path of progress.
1 November 2019, 12:08 PM
With respect to politics, there are two different views but there is only one family: Dushyant Chautala
1 November 2019, 12:07 PM
Dushyant Chautala flays Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut for remarks against his father, Ajay Singh Chautala, saying, "My father was in jail since 2013 but Sanjay Raut remembers him now in 2019."
1 November 2019, 12:03 PM
Some 'political gangs' in Haryana are defaming us: Dushyant Chautala
1 November 2019, 12:01 PM
JJP has made an alliance with the BJP in the interest of Haryana: Dushyant Chautala
1 November 2019, 12:00 PM
Our party has won 10 seats in the Assembly and remained the runner-up at the same number of constituencies: Dushyant Chautala
1 November 2019, 11:59 AM
Haryana has bestowed upon us the political legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal: Dushyant Chautala
1 November 2019, 11:58 AM
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala speaks at Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave.
1 November 2019, 11:55 AM
General VK Singh said that Sardar Vallabhai Patel contributed in the merger of over 500 princely states into India, while praising the Iron Man.
1 November 2019, 11:51 AM
Hitting out at Opposition, General VK Singh says, "People only look at the petty interest of their party."
1 November 2019, 11:50 AM
General VK Singh pooh pooed the repeated nuclear threats of Pakistan.
1 November 2019, 11:48 AM
Because of Article 370, the people of Jammu and Kashmir considered themselves as outsiders: General VK Singh
1 November 2019, 11:45 AM
Article 370 supported the separatists of Jammu and Kashmir: General VK Singh
1 November 2019, 11:44 AM
When I first visited Kashmir at the age of 10, I was asked by the local people if I was visiting from India: General VK Singh
1 November 2019, 11:38 AM
India Ka DNA Conclave begins on Zee News.
1 November 2019, 11:35 AM
Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank', Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jitendra Singh, VK Singh, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Haryana Congress leader Deependra Hooda.
1 November 2019, 11:28 AM
Nationalism, Jammu and Kashmir, employment and the upcoming Delhi Assembly election are on the agenda as Zee News conducts its India Ka Dna Conclave.