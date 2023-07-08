LIVE | Weather Today: More Rain Likely; Water-Logging Reported At Many Places
Live Weather Forecast: The IMD said that cyclonic circulation lies over the Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat at lower tropospheric levels. States like Gujarat, Kerala, Jharkhand and Delhi are expected to witness more rainfall going ahead.
Trending Photos
Live Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the coming days but despite that, there seems no respite from the humidity. Water logging has been reported from across the country with people facing mobility issues. IMD said in its daily bulletin that the monsoon is troughing at mean sea level and lies south of its normal position. It said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand in lower tropospheric and middle tropospheric levels and may lead to rain.
The IMD also said that cyclonic circulation lies over the Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat at lower tropospheric levels. States like Gujarat, Kerala, Jharkhand and Delhi are expected to witness more rainfall going ahead. Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, affirming further that the southwest monsoon was active in the national capital. IMD has earlier said heavy rainfall is likely to occur over North India in the next four to five days. "Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated. It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala.
Live Update: IMD Predicts Heavey Rain In Kashmir, Himachal, Haryana, Parts Of UP
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 8th and 9th July while in Punjab today, said IMD.
Live Weather Update: Families Shifted To Relief Camps Amid Flooding
Rainwater entered houses and a large number of families were shifted to relief camps opened by district authorities. The district authorities have opened 17 relief camps in Alappuzha in view of heavy rains. Five camps were opened in Chengannur taluk, two in Cherthala and a camp in Mavelikara. At present, eleven camps are functioning in Chengannur, four in Cherthala and two in Mavelikara. More than 1100 people were shifted to relief camps in three talukas of Alapuzha. 571 people including 245 men, 251 women and 75 children from 184 families were shifted to the camps. In Chengannur, there are 282 people from 79 families in the camps. In Cherthala, 262 people from 98 families and 27 people from seven families in Mavelikkara were moved to relief camps.
Live Weather Update: Rain Wrecks Havoc In Kerala
IMD also predicted light-intensity rainfall in other districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad. Meanwhile, the low-lying areas of the Alappuzha district in Kerala were flooded after continuous rains for the last three days and overflowing of Manimala, Achankovil and Pamba rivers. The low-lying areas of the Alappuzha district were waterlogged.
Weather Today Live Status: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Kerala
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for certain districts in the State even as it forecast the intensity of rainfall lashing the State to reduce from Friday onwards. Meanwhile, overnight rainfall in Kottayam has left various parts of the residential areas in the city waterlogged. For today, a yellow alert has been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikhode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragode districts of Kerala.