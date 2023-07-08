LIVE | Weather Today: More Rain Likely; Water-Logging Reported At Many Places

Live Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the coming days but despite that, there seems no respite from the humidity. Water logging has been reported from across the country with people facing mobility issues. IMD said in its daily bulletin that the monsoon is troughing at mean sea level and lies south of its normal position. It said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand in lower tropospheric and middle tropospheric levels and may lead to rain.

The IMD also said that cyclonic circulation lies over the Northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat at lower tropospheric levels. States like Gujarat, Kerala, Jharkhand and Delhi are expected to witness more rainfall going ahead. Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, affirming further that the southwest monsoon was active in the national capital. IMD has earlier said heavy rainfall is likely to occur over North India in the next four to five days. "Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated. It also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala.

cre Trending Stories