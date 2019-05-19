close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Phase 7 polling in 59 seats across 7 states, 1 union territory

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Over 10.1 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's contesting from Varanasi. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 06:32
Comments |
Security personnel deployed at a polling station on the eve of the final phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata on May 18, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

NEW DELHI: The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 will begin at 7 am, Sunday, in 59 constituencies across seven states and one union territory. Over 10.1 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's contesting from Varanasi. The polling will continue till 6 pm.

Full list of 59 constituencies going to vote in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19

Live TV

Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat in Chandigarh (UT). Security has been beefed up in all the states, with 710 companies of security forces being deployed in West Bengal alone which witnessed violence in all the previous six phases of the poll.

Watch Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 7 voting live streaming on Zee News

59 constituencies vote in phase 7 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

Zee News presents the latest updates from the battleground straight to your screen. Stay tuned:

 

Full list of 59 constituencies going to vote in seventh phase of 2019 polls Know the parties which currently hold 59 seats going to vote in 7th phase Key constituencies in final phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

19 May 2019, 06:31 AM

Chandigarh

The lone Lok Sabha seat of Union Territory of Chandigarh, Chandigarh, which will vote today. A total of 36 candidates are contesting from the seat, out of which nine are women. A total of 597 polling stations have been set up in the Union Territory.

The contest is between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal. Kher was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. 

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates

19 May 2019, 06:23 AM

Punjab

Over 3.94 lakh voters in age group of 18-19 would exercise their franchise for the first time in Punjab. The state has over 2.07 crore eligible voters including 98,29,916 female and 560 transgenders.

A total 23,213 polling stations have been set up and of which 249, 719 and 509 booths have been categorised as critical, sensitive and hypersensitive respectively. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates including 24 women whose fate will be decided on Sunday.

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in the fray here. On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance.

A conglomeration of several political outfits, the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) led by AAP rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, is also contesting on all 13 seats while SAD (Taksali), a breakaway faction of SAD, has fielded one candidate from Anandpur Sahib.

In 2014, the AAP and the SAD had won four seats each, the Congress three and the BJP two.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Punjab in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

 

19 May 2019, 06:16 AM

Uttar Pradesh

The last phase of the LS election will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election from Varanasi. The 13 seats going to poll on Sunday are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC). A total of 167 candidates in the fray from these 13 seats. The highest number of 26 candidates in the fray are from Varanasi. Over 2.32 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this phase in UP. As many as 25,874 polling booths have been set up in 13,979 polling centres in the final phase, the Election Commission said.

Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively. 

 

 

There are a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state out of which the BJP had won 71 seats and its ally Apana dal (Sonelal) two seats in the 2014 polls, leaving two for the Congress and five for the Samajwadi Party. The BSP had won no seat in the last general elections.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

 

Must Watch

PT40M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Opposition scared of Failure in LS Polls?