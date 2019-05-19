Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Phase 7 polling in 59 seats across 7 states, 1 union territory

19 May 2019, 06:31 AM
Chandigarh
The lone Lok Sabha seat of Union Territory of Chandigarh, Chandigarh, which will vote today. A total of 36 candidates are contesting from the seat, out of which nine are women. A total of 597 polling stations have been set up in the Union Territory.
The contest is between sitting MP and BJP candidate Kirron Kher and former railway minister and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal. Kher was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates
19 May 2019, 06:23 AM
Punjab
Over 3.94 lakh voters in age group of 18-19 would exercise their franchise for the first time in Punjab. The state has over 2.07 crore eligible voters including 98,29,916 female and 560 transgenders.
A total 23,213 polling stations have been set up and of which 249, 719 and 509 booths have been categorised as critical, sensitive and hypersensitive respectively. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the 278 candidates including 24 women whose fate will be decided on Sunday.
Actor turned politician Sunny Deol, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann are among other prominent candidates in the fray here. On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance.
A conglomeration of several political outfits, the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) led by AAP rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira, is also contesting on all 13 seats while SAD (Taksali), a breakaway faction of SAD, has fielded one candidate from Anandpur Sahib.
In 2014, the AAP and the SAD had won four seats each, the Congress three and the BJP two.
Full list of candidates going to polls in Punjab in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019
19 May 2019, 06:16 AM
Uttar Pradesh
The last phase of the LS election will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election from Varanasi. The 13 seats going to poll on Sunday are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC). A total of 167 candidates in the fray from these 13 seats. The highest number of 26 candidates in the fray are from Varanasi. Over 2.32 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this phase in UP. As many as 25,874 polling booths have been set up in 13,979 polling centres in the final phase, the Election Commission said.
Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively.
There are a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state out of which the BJP had won 71 seats and its ally Apana dal (Sonelal) two seats in the 2014 polls, leaving two for the Congress and five for the Samajwadi Party. The BSP had won no seat in the last general elections.
Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019