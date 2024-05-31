Lok Sabha Election Live Update: Campaign Concludes For Final Phase, PM Modi On Intense 2-Day Meditation
Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari has been placed under stringent security measures due Prime Minister's visit.
New Delhi: The campaign for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 concluded on Thursday. The last phase of polls is going to be held on June 1 across 57 constituencies consisting of eight states and Union Territory. The final phase consists of all 13 seats in Punjab and 4 in Himachal Pradesh. The other states participating in Phase 7 are Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
The ongoing Lok Sabha Election was started on April 9 and the last phase of polls is going to be held on June 1. The voting will begin at 7 AM and counting for all the votes is going to take place on June 4. Every eye is waiting for the result of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Odisha's Balasore Gears Up For Polls
Odisha's Balasore District Magistrate Ashish Thackeray informed that there are a total of 1913 booths in the district and the administration has made all the arrangements for the polls going to be held on June 1. 'Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at 243 critical booths... We have 22 CAPF companies that have been deployed across the district... Special arrangements have been made at polling booths given the heat wave," Thackeray said.
Odisha: Balasore District Magistrate Ashish Thackeray says, "There are a total of 1913 booths in Balasore district... We have made all the arrangements. Voting here will be held on June 1. Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at 243 critical booths... We have…
Lok Sabha Election Live: Royal Leader Vikramaditya Singh vs Bollywood Queen Kangana In Mandi
Himachal Pradesh is all set to poll for all 4 seats in phase 7 on Saturday. This Himachal's Mandi Constituency gained attention because of a battle between Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh and BJP leader kangana ranaut.
Live: Mesmerising View Of Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial
The morning view of Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial, PM Modi arrived here on Thursday. PM will meditate day and night at the same place till 1st June.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals from Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here yesterday.
PM Modi will meditate day and night at the same place till 1st June, where Swami Vivekanand did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/wydoGHNmfT
