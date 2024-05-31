Lok Sabha Election Live Update: Campaign Concludes For Final Phase, PM Modi On Intense 2-Day Meditation

New Delhi: The campaign for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 concluded on Thursday. The last phase of polls is going to be held on June 1 across 57 constituencies consisting of eight states and Union Territory. The final phase consists of all 13 seats in Punjab and 4 in Himachal Pradesh. The other states participating in Phase 7 are Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The ongoing Lok Sabha Election was started on April 9 and the last phase of polls is going to be held on June 1. The voting will begin at 7 AM and counting for all the votes is going to take place on June 4. Every eye is waiting for the result of the Lok Sabha Election 2024.