LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Lok Sabha Election Live Update: Campaign Concludes For Final Phase, PM Modi On Intense 2-Day Meditation

Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari has been placed under stringent security measures due Prime Minister's visit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 09:18 AM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

New Delhi: The campaign for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 concluded on Thursday. The last phase of polls is going to be held on June 1 across 57 constituencies consisting of eight states and Union Territory. The final phase consists of all 13 seats in Punjab and 4 in Himachal Pradesh. The other states participating in Phase 7 are Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The ongoing Lok Sabha Election was started on April 9 and the last phase of polls is going to be held on June 1. The voting will begin at 7 AM and counting for all the votes is going to take place on June 4. Every eye is waiting for the result of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. 

31 May 2024
09:17 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Odisha's Balasore Gears Up For Polls 

Odisha's Balasore District Magistrate Ashish Thackeray informed that there are a total of 1913 booths in the district and the administration has made all the arrangements for the polls going to be held on June 1. 'Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at 243 critical booths... We have 22 CAPF companies that have been deployed across the district... Special arrangements have been made at polling booths given the heat wave," Thackeray said.

 

 

08:29 IST

Lok Sabha Election Live: Royal Leader Vikramaditya Singh vs Bollywood Queen Kangana In Mandi

Himachal Pradesh is all set to poll for all 4 seats in phase 7 on Saturday. This Himachal's Mandi Constituency gained attention because of a battle between Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh and BJP leader kangana ranaut.

 

08:18 IST

Live: Mesmerising View Of Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial 

The morning view of  Kanyakumari's  Vivekananda Rock Memorial, PM Modi arrived here on Thursday.  PM will meditate day and night at the same place till 1st June.

 

 

