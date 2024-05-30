Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Campaign Ends Today For Final Phase

New Delhi: The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 1, Saturday. Today is the last of the campaign for all the political parties before Lok Sabha Polls 2024 comes to an end. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to campaign in Odisha today, while TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is going to campaign for votes in her ruling state West Bengal. The result for all the constituency will come on June 4.

In the last phase of polls, elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh. As per the election guidelines, polling will begin at 7 PM in all the polling booths.