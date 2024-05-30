Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Campaign Ends Today For Final Phase
Today is the last of the campaign for all the political parties before onging general Election comes to an end.
New Delhi: The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 1, Saturday. Today is the last of the campaign for all the political parties before Lok Sabha Polls 2024 comes to an end. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to campaign in Odisha today, while TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is going to campaign for votes in her ruling state West Bengal. The result for all the constituency will come on June 4.
In the last phase of polls, elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh. As per the election guidelines, polling will begin at 7 PM in all the polling booths.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: 'Bengal Won't Stay Back From Making PM Modi,' Asserts JP Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda said that Bengal is supporting PM Modi and people are excited here. " I am coming to Bengal for the 4th time and the excitement and enthusiasm I am seeing here, clearly says that Bengal won't stay back from making PM Modi, Prime Minister for the 3rd time," he said.
Lok Sabha ELection 2024: 'Receives Positive Response During Campaign,' Says Cong Leader Anchal Das
Congress leader and candidate from Jajpur Lok Sabha seat, Anchal Das said that he explained Congress' guarantee to the people during his campaign and claimed that he is receiving a good response.
"I have been campaigning and I have explained Congress' guarantee to the people. I have been receiving a good response. Jajpur is an important district," he said.