Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick-off the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a public rally in Jamui, Bihar toay. This marks his first electoral event in the state post the election announcement. The rally is expected to commence around noon, where Modi will address the public, highlighting the significance of Bihar in the national elections.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, the PM highlighted the crucial role of Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Bihar’s role in the Lok Sabha elections is going to be very important this time, too. My family members here have pledged to ensure victory of BJP-NDA candidates in all the Lok Sabha seats in the state. Today around noon, I will get an opportunity to interact with the people in the public meeting of Jamui", he said.

Chirag Paswan, a BJP ally, has passed the baton to his brother-in-law, Arun Bharti, after representing Jamui, a reserved seat, twice consecutively. Paswan has been vocal in his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s decision to kickstart his campaign in Bihar from Jamui.

Jamui is one of the four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, along with Aurangabad, Gaya, and Nawada, that will participate in the first phase of polling on April 19.

The BJP is also contesting in Aurangabad, where Modi held a rally a week prior to the Election Commission’s announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, and Nawada, where he is scheduled to hold a public meeting on Sunday.

Congress Raises Concerns Over Caste Census, APMC Act

Ahead of PM Modi's rally in Jamui, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has posed a series of questions for him. The party challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his views on the caste census carried out by his “recently rekindled ally” Nitish Kumar in Bihar, urging him to end his “quietude” on the matter.

Despite the disastrous outcome of this policy, the Modi administration initially sought to eliminate APMCs across the country through the “three notorious farm laws”, and continues to withhold guaranteed MSPs from farmers, he stated.

He asked if the prime minister could articulate the advantages that Bihar’s farmers have experienced from the dissolution of its APMCs, and why he sought to replicate this model on a national scale.