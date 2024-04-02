NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha poll campaign by addressing a rally in Rudrapur, which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency of Uttarakhand.

Addressing a rally in Rudrapur, PM Modi said, ''After staying out of power for just 10 years, they (Congress) have started talking about igniting fire in India. Will you punish such people? This time don't let them be in the field. Congress doesn't have faith in democracy now. Congress wants to push India towards anarchy and instability. In Karnataka, a Congress leader spoke about dividing the country into two parts. Shouldn't those who talk about dividing the country be punished? Instead of punishing him, the Congress gave their leader an election ticket..."

