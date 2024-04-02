Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Addresses BJP Rally In Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, Targets Opposition Over Corruption
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha poll campaign by addressing a rally in Rudrapur, which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency of Uttarakhand.
Addressing a rally in Rudrapur, PM Modi said, ''After staying out of power for just 10 years, they (Congress) have started talking about igniting fire in India. Will you punish such people? This time don't let them be in the field. Congress doesn't have faith in democracy now. Congress wants to push India towards anarchy and instability. In Karnataka, a Congress leader spoke about dividing the country into two parts. Shouldn't those who talk about dividing the country be punished? Instead of punishing him, the Congress gave their leader an election ticket..."
''We say 'Bhrashtachaar Hatao'. But they (Congres) say 'Bhrashtachaari ko bachao''', says PM Modi at a rally in Rudrapur. "Only a few months are left for our third term to begin and in this third term there will be even bigger action against corruption," PM says.
Corrupt are threatening, abusing me. Shouldn't the corrupt go to jail; action against them will continue: PM Modi at Rudrapur rally in Uttarakhand.
"Niyat sahi toh nateeje bhi sahi," says PM Modi as he talks about the development of Uttarakhand and various government schemes which have benefitted the state, in Rudrapur.
PM Modi says, ''More development has been done in the last ten years in Uttarakhand than in previous 50-60 years.''
"We have started a scheme to empower women - the 'Namo Drone Didi'. Under this scheme, drones worth lakhs of rupees are being given to our sisters and daughters helping them become drone pilots. This will also benefit our daughters and sisters in Uttarakhand," says PM
PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand, says, “It’s my first election rally in ‘dev-bhoomi’ Uttarakhand. However, I am unable to decide if it’s a campaign rally or a victory rally. The pandal turned out to be smaller for people than we thought. I am thankful to everyone here for their love.”