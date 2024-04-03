Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates | PM Modi To Address Digital NaMo Rally Of UP Booth BJP Workers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the digital Namo rally through the Namo app at all the booths of 10 Lok Sabha seats falling under the third phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. On this occasion, he will also talk to some booth presidents. In the third phase, voting will be held on May 7 in Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad and Mainpuri. Prime Minister Modi will connect with the workers through the Namo app at 1 pm at 22,648 booths in all these Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Earlier in the 2019 elections, proving all the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The alliance partners, Akhilesh Yadav's party and Mayawati Party's, won 15 seats.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4. The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

