Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will take place on May 13 in 96 constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory. This phase will witness polling for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 9 states and one Union Territory, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. According to the poll body's notification, the last date for making nominations is April 25. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 26. The ECI also mentioned that April 29 will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidature.

In the first phase, polling will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).