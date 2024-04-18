Advertisement
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: The EC has issued a notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will take place on May 13 in 96 constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory.

Written By Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will take place on May 13 in 96 constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory. This phase will witness polling for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 9 states and one Union Territory, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. According to the poll body's notification, the last date for making nominations is April 25. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 26. The ECI also mentioned that April 29 will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidature.

In the first phase, polling will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).

18 April 2024
11:01 AM

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Preparations Underway In Imphal West 

Poll preparations are underway at the DC Office in Lamphelpat, Imphal West, ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Manipur will hold two phases of elections for its parliamentary constituencies. The Inner Manipur constituency will go to the polls on April 19, while voting in the Outer Manipur constituency will be held on April 26.

11:00 AM

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Amit Shah is leading a roadshow in Gujarat. Shah will be holding back-to-back three roadshows and address a rally today before filing his nomination from the Gandhinagar seat the next day.

 

 

10:50 AM

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Former Kannauj Panchayat President Sanju Katiyar Joins BJP

Former Kannauj Panchayat president Sanju Katiyar today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of state BJP leaders.

10:48 AM

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah To Hold Rallies, Roadshows In Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Amit Shah will be holding back-to-back three roadshows and address a rally in the constituency today before filing his nomination the next day. The senior BJP leader, seeking re-election from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for a second term, will file his nomination papers on Friday.

10:46 AM

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates:  Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar To File Nominations Today

Mahayuti alliance candidate Sunetra Pawar and her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule will file their nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in the district on Thursday with a show of strength. Both factions of the NCP will take out processions during nomination filing in Baramati which will be witnessing a contest between Sule, sitting MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, and Sunetra, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

10:42 AM

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: EC Issues Notification For 4th Phase Of Polls

The Election Commission has issued a notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, which will take place on May 13 in 96 constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory. This phase will witness polling for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 9 states and one Union Territory, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. 

