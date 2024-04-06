LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Its Star Campaigners For Tripura
PM Modi will hold an election meeting at Saharanpur on Saturday followed by a roadshow in Ghaziabad.
NEW DELHI: Days after launching his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in the state from Meerut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election meeting at Saharanpur on Saturday followed by a roadshow in Ghaziabad. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Saharanpur at 11.30 am. After headlining the meeting at Saharanpur, he will leave for Ajmer in neighbouring Rajasthan where he is scheduled to address a public meeting. Later in the day, he will return to Uttar Pradesh for the Ghaziabad roadshow that is scheduled to get underway at 5.15 pm.
The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with nearly 97 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Election Commission (EC). The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: 'Delhi Mein Hugging, Kerala Mein Begging'
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has taken a jibe at the Congress over its situation in Kerala, where, despite being partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the Communist Party of India has fielded Annie Raja against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. Irani said that on one side, the Left parties are asking Rahul Gandhi to go to Uttar Pradesh and contest, while on the other side, the same Left members hugged the Congress leader during the meeting of the INDI Alliance.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Files Complaint Against Congress Candidate In Chamarajanagara
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress candidate from the Chamarajanagara Lok Sabha constituency, Sunil Bose, accusing him of concealing information in his affidavit during nomination.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress Announces Its Star Campaigners For Tripura
Congress releases a list of 40-star campaigners for Tripura, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the campaigners.
Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among the campaigners. pic.twitter.com/Yvqf5KKMMa
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Extends Wishes On BJP's Foundation Day
PM Modi referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party as "India's preferred party" on the occasion of the party's 44th foundation day. While extending wishes to party workers, PM Modi said that BJP has always served the nation with the motto of 'Nation First.' In a series of posts on 'X, PM said, "Today, on the Sthapana Diwas of @BJP4India, I extend my greetings to all fellow Party Karyakartas from across the length and breadth of India. I also recall with great reverence the hard work, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our Party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India's preferred party, which has always served with the motto of 'Nation First'."
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Roadshow In UP Today
