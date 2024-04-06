LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Its Star Campaigners For Tripura

NEW DELHI: Days after launching his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in the state from Meerut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election meeting at Saharanpur on Saturday followed by a roadshow in Ghaziabad. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Saharanpur at 11.30 am. After headlining the meeting at Saharanpur, he will leave for Ajmer in neighbouring Rajasthan where he is scheduled to address a public meeting. Later in the day, he will return to Uttar Pradesh for the Ghaziabad roadshow that is scheduled to get underway at 5.15 pm.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with nearly 97 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Election Commission (EC). The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.